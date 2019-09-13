Buddy Kofoid Seeking Opportunities for 2020

From Speed Media

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (September 13th, 2019) — This season has been very successful for the 17-year-old Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. Buddy’s racing season started in New Zealand driving for car owner Daniel Anderson. While Doug Rutz turned the wrenches, they captured six feature wins including the New Zealand Grand Prix, the Gold Cup and is only the third American to win the New Zealand national title.

Following his six week stint in New Zealand the California native relocated to Ohio to live with Mike and Stephanie Linder to spend the 2019 season racing in the Midwest driving for car owner Ed Neumeister in the ENR No.11N backed by Gill Construction and CK Plumbing. While rain hampered a third of the season, Buddy to date still managed to amass 40 races. Although falling just a few points short of the inaugural AFCS (Attica Fremont Championship Series) series championship he is the current Fremont Speedway point leader. So far Buddy has acquired four wins racing in the Midwest, his most notable win came with the ASCoC (All Star Circuit of Champions) during Speedweek at Wayne County Speedway. He finished 3rd in the ASCoC Speedweek points.

Buddy still has a handful of races in the Midwest to finish and then will return home in October to drive for Tarlton Motorsports in the famed black No.21 at the 26th Annual Trophy Cup with potentially a few races after to round out the 2019 season.

With nothing on the horizon for 2020, Kofoid is looking for opportunities to continue his goal of being a full time professional racecar driver. With 10 wins, 20 top 5’s, 29 top 10’s Buddy has had a ton of success. While the ENR No.11N was only a one-year deal, Buddy is grateful for the opportunity and hopes he can continue to travel and race full time.

Please contact Buddy with any opportunities at, BuddyKofoid@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Michael Buddy Kofoid Racing and on Twitter at @MichaelKofoid

Stay up to date with Buddy Kofoid by following him on Twitter @MichaelKofoid and Facebook @Michael “Buddy” Kofoid Racing.