Jackson Motorplex Wraps Up Season This Weekend With Open Wheel Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 16, 2019) – The 2019 season concludes at Jackson Motorplex this weekend with the Casey’s General Stores Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam.

The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series joins the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars for races on Friday and Saturday. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc, joined by the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series, are also competing both nights.

Friday is Harvey’s Five Star Roofing Night and Saturday is First Responders Night presented by EXIT Realty-Great Plains.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids, which pays $1,500 to win and $400 to start on Saturday, is the only division at Jackson Motorplex that has a points battle wrapping up this weekend. Bill Johnson only needs to start feature competition on Friday to lock up the championship, but there are several top positions up for grabs. Brandon Bosma ranks second and is only one point ahead of Colin Smith. Ryan Voss is 11 points behind Bosma with Michael Stien fifth in the championship standings – eight points behind Voss.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing set for 7 p.m. on Friday. The gates open an hour earlier on Saturday with racing scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets are $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday. Student tickets for ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 on Friday and $12 on Saturday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free each night. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger each night.

Additionally, on Saturday night one lucky fan will win a Caribbean cruise for two from EXIT Realty-Great Plains and Tom Holthe & Associates.

The track also offers fantastic camping available on site. Reserve spots by calling 605-359-4955 or emailing us at Support@JacksonMotorplex.com .