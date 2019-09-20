DCRP Season Finale is a True Show Down – World of Outlaws in Town this Weekend!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 19, 2019) – It has been building up all season long in southwest Kansas.

After crowning the 2019 Dodge City Raceway Park track champions at last weekend’s Seventh Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship and then finishing off the inaugural season of Little DCRP Micro and Kart action on Sunday, the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval will offer up its final laps of 2019 competition this weekend.

And what grand laps they will be, as a band of Outlaws come to town to bring the curtains down on the 2019 season at Dodge City Raceway Park.

The likes of Schatz, Sweet, Gravel and more will square off to take the winner’s loot in this weekend’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown”. The must-see event featuring the world’s best Sprint Car racers takes place on Friday and Saturday.

Remaining tickets are just $35 per night for general admission with reserved seats just $40 per night. Those planning on taking in both nights can save by getting the ticket package that includes general admission for both nights for just $65 and reserved for both nights for $70.

Tickets may be obtained online at the following links:

Two-day ticket package – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&packageId=41320&packageListId=41319

Friday night, September 20 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670651

Saturday night, September 21 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670652

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will be accompanied by the IMCA Sport Modifieds on Friday and the IMCA Modifieds on Saturday. Both IMCA classes will compete with a draw/redraw format with standard track pay scale in place and state and national points awarded.

Filling out the weekend will be the Inaugural Outlaw Rib Shootout on Saturday with WoO team members judging the 40 entries to see who serves up the most savory of ribs.

Donny Schatz gunned down his foes in last year’s “Boot Hill Showdown” for his fourth career event win as the series returned to Dodge City for the first time since 2015. This year, a slew of Outlaws have two nights to try to knock Schatz off the top of the podium.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

10/20/18 – Donny Schatz

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Practice begins at 7:00 p.m. both nights with qualifying and racing action to follow.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.