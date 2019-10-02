Forte Wins Second Consecutive ISCS Main Event; Conquers September 28th Battle At The Bay At Coos Bay Speedway

By Ben Deatherage

Coos Bay, Oregon- All forms of weather greeted the Interstate Sprint Car Series on Saturday, September 28th at Coos Bay Speedway. Extremes ranged from gorgeous sunshine to ominous fog, and even cold rain. But despite all of those things the Battle of the Bay managed to get the entire program in the books. Eighteen entries from the states of Oregon and California were on tap for the non-point affair.

A brief rain delay put a slight damper on things, but it was not enough to stop all of the action. When the field was finally able to get the feature started, Shane Forte took full control of the top spot. The Junction City native set a rapid pace on the 3/8-mile oval.

Four stoppages were the only things to slow down Forte, but on each restart, he managed to keep ahead of the competition. Lapped traffic also did not hold up Shane either. He put together a flawless performance to win his third series victory of 2019 and fifth of his career. It places him in a three-way time with Tyler Thompson and Tanner Holmes for the most all-time triumphs. Shane Forte is also the fifth different winner in as many trips from the tour at CBS.

Roseburg’s Steven Snawder was a respectable second while Central Point pilot Truman Winningham goes third. Winston native Tyrell Mead crossed the wire in fourth over fifth finishing David Marble, from Shady Cove.

Qualifying was split up into three different groups. Jacksonville teenager Tanner Holmes, Kyler Barraza of Roseburg, and Steven Snawder were quick qualifiers. Earning heat race victories were Holmes, Grass Valley, California traveler Donovan Prather, and North Bend veteran Lawrence Van Hoof. Shane Forte was fastest in the pole shuffle to earn the inside front row starting position.

With the completion of the Battle At The Bay, the 2019 Interstate Sprint Car Series has officially concluded. For the latest news and announcements regarding 2020 be sure and visit the series’ Facebook page.

Race Results

Interstate Sprint Car Series Race #14

Saturday, September 28th, 2019

Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon

Fast Timers: Tanner Holmes (1), Kyler Barraza (2), Steven Snawder (3)

Heat Race Winners: Tanner Holmes (1), Donovan Prather (2), Lawrence Van Hoof (3)

Pole Shuffle: Shane Forte

A-Feature: 1. Shane Forte; 2. Steven Snawder; 3. Truman Winningham; 4. Tyrell Mead; 5. David Marble; 6. Justin Tracy; 7. Lawrence Van Hoof; 8. R.J. Baker; 9. Davina Jordy; 10. Morgan Burks; 11. Austin Sause; 12. Kyler Barraza; 13. Tanner Holmes; 14. Vern Scevers; 15. Ricky Hulsey; 16. Donovan Prather; DNS Brett Hulsey; DNS Michael Cinollo

