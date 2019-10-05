Photo Gallery: MOWA and POWRi at Jacksonville Jacksonville Speedway, Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc., Photo Gallery, POWRi National Midget League Logan Seavey (#67). (Mark Funderburk photo) Andrew Layser (#47), Tyler Thomas (#91), and Jake Neuman (#21KS). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#97) and Jesse Colwell. (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Standridge (#01) racing with Joe B Miller (#31). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daniel Adler (#50) racing with Tanner Carrick (#71K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu following his victory with the MOWA sprint cars at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#50) and Buddy Kofoid (#67). (Mark Funderburk photo) Morgan Turpen (#10) racing with Justin Standridge (#01). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ayrton Gennetten (#3), Zeb Wise (#11), and Paul Nienhiser. (#9) at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#5D) racing with Rico Abreu (#97). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#99) racing with Cory Bruns (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#99) and Joey Moughan (#73AF). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#08) racing with Jesse Colwell (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#3K), Jake Neuman (#21KS), and Holley Hollan (#67K) racing for position at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Moughan (#73AF) racing with Robbie Standridge (#17X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zeb Wise (#11) and Paul Nienhiser (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#3) racing with David Camfield Jr. (#86). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey (#67). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Thomas (#91T) racing with Jake Neuman (#21KS). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Joe B Miller (#31). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#08) racing with Jesse Colwell (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#97) racing with Logan Seavey (#67) for the lead at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (#96) racing with Logan Seavey (#01). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey (#67). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jesse Cowell (#71) racing with Tyler Thomas (#91T). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Moughan (#73AF) racing with Morgan Turpen (#10). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu following his victory with the MOWA sprint cars at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99) racing with Hunter Schuerenberg (#50). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey (#67). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#08) racing with Rico Abreu (#97). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ace McCarthy (#28) racing with Zach Daum (#5D). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Abreu Scores MOWA Feature Victory at Jacksonville Joe B Miller Wins MOWA Feature at Jacksonville Abreu wins MOWA feature at Jacksonville Hull and Bell win at Jacksonville Hurley Wins MOWA Feature at Jacksonville Jacksonville Speedwaymidwest open wheel associationMOWAPhoto GalleryPOWRiPOWRi National Midget League