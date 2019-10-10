Hagar Produces First Short Track Nationals Preliminary Win Before Posting Career-Best Finale Finish

Inside Line Promotions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Oct. 10, 2019) – Derek Hagar wasn’t sure he was going to be able to compete during the 32nd annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Arkansas native discovered a mechanical problem in his lone 360ci engine last week prior to the marquee event hosted by I-30 Speedway.

“Thankfully our friends Jeff and Mary Britt let us use their engine,” Hagar said. “I’m grateful they did because we had our best Short Track Nationals ever.”

Hagar was stout throughout the two-day ASCS Mid-South Region event that featured nearly 70 drivers. He hustled from fifth to second place in a heat race and from sixth to second in a qualifier to rank second in overall points prior to Friday’s main event. That lined him up on the outside of the front row for the 25-lap main event.

“The track rubbered up during the B Mains so we knew it’d be crucial to get the lead on the start in order to have a chance to win,” he said. “I beat John Carney II into turn one and we were able to maintain the lead. We had a caution with four laps to go and I saw his nose on the restart so I had to step up my game those last few laps.”

Hagar led the distance to score his first career win during Short Track Nationals competition.

The success continued on Saturday as Hagar won a heat race and picked up a pair of positions in a qualifier to finish fourth. That ranked him eighth in points to start the 41-lap feature on the outside of the fourth row.

“I got up to fifth pretty quickly, but around Lap 8 our nose wing broke,” he said. “A lot of drivers had problems with nose wings because the track was rough and choppy. It really hurt the handling of our car and we fell back a few spots. Then on the last lap two guys got together so we ended up finishing sixth.”

Hagar’s sixth-place result marked his career-best finish during the Short Track Nationals finale, besting his seventh-place run in 2017.

“It was a great weekend,” he said. “I think 2006 was my first Short Track Nationals and it’s an event I always look forward to running. To get our first win and best Saturday result meant a lot.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 4 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (5); Qualifier: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (2).

Oct. 5 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (2); Qualifier: 4 (6); Feature: 6 (8).

SEASON STATS –

37 races, 9 wins, 25 top fives, 27 top 10s, 31 top 15s, 32 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

