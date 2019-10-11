Allstar Performance Event List: October 11-13, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 4-6, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 11, 2019

Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, Ny – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Meents Memorial

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Prelms

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Saturday October 12, 2019

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – United Racing Club – 358/360 Sprint Car Challenge

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – 358/360 Sprint Car Challenge

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS National Tour – Fall Fling

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Fall Fling

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Fall Fling

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – 360 Sprint Showdown

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Cotton Classic

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Cotton Classic

New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Petaluma Speedwaqy – Petaluma, NY – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Keystone RaceSaver Challenge

Southern Illinois Raceway – Marion, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Southern Illinois Shootout

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslingers Sprint Car Series

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Wabash Clash

the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – Prelims

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Fall Brawl

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Bob Hampshire Classic

Sunday October 13, 2019

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – World Series of Racing

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws