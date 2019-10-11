Allstar Performance Event List: October 11-13, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 4-6, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday October 11, 2019
Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, Ny – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency
Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Meents Memorial
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Prelms
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Saturday October 12, 2019
82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – United Racing Club – 358/360 Sprint Car Challenge
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – 358/360 Sprint Car Challenge
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS National Tour – Fall Fling
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Fall Fling
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Fall Fling
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – 360 Sprint Showdown
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Cotton Classic
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Cotton Classic
New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Petaluma Speedwaqy – Petaluma, NY – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Keystone RaceSaver Challenge
Southern Illinois Raceway – Marion, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Southern Illinois Shootout
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslingers Sprint Car Series
Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Wabash Clash
the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – Prelims
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Fall Brawl
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Bob Hampshire Classic
Sunday October 13, 2019
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – World Series of Racing
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws