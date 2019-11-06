National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Raffle Car/Auction Heading to World Finals

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (November 6, 2019) – The staff of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be making their annual trip to the World Finals at The Dirt Track in Charlotte November 7-9. The Speedway Motors EMi Raffle Sprint Car will be shown with raffle tickets being sold for $20, or six for $100.

The annual auction benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Florence, Kentucky, the Dirt Museum & Hall of Fame in Weedsport, New York and the Speedway Children’s Charities will be held Saturday, November 9, at Noon at the Z-Max Pavilion on the Charlotte Motor Speedway grounds.

Sprint Car, Late Model, and Dirt Modified items will be a part of the auction. Larry Boos of Eldora Speedway will provide his services as auctioneer.

Raffle tickets for the Speedway Motors EMi Raffle Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be on sale under the grandstands during the World Finals at the The Dirt Track in Charlotte all three days.

The car features an EMi chassis and is powered by a Speedway Motors Racing Engines 410 engine. The car is the thirteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country. The car will be shown at several racing events over the next 18 months, and will be given away Friday, December 18, 2020.

The sponsors for the raffle car include…

Speedway Motors Racing Engines, EMi, Donovan, All Pro Heads, Pro Shocks, AFCO, Cold Fire, Amick, KSE, MPI, Weld Wheels, Hoosier, Wilwood, Autometer, Tel Tac, Winters, Saldana Racing Products, HRP, M&W Aluminum, FK Bearings, Goodridge, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, PAC Racing Springs, Fragola, Butlerbuilt, Manley, Kinsler, Waterman, Walker, ARP, Cometic, Huggins, T&D, Callies, Dyers, CP Carrillo, Total Seal, King Engine Bearing Specialist, Isky, Trend, Dan Olson Racing Products, MSD, Shaver, and Moose.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com