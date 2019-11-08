Gravel Scores 50th World of Outlaws Victory of his Career, Sweet’s Lead Down to Two Points

CONCORD, N.C. (October 8, 2019) — David Gravel had a personal goal of collecting his 50th career victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this season. Gravel met that goal by winning Friday’s main event at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Can-Am World Finals.

The race for the World of Outlaws point title will come down to the final main event of the season after Donny Schatz collected a second-place finish while point leader Brad Sweet finished fifth. Sweet will enter Saturday’s program with a two-point lead.

While the box score will show Gravel led all 25-laps In route to his 11th victory of the season Gravel overcame a couple of moments he felt could have cost him the victory.

“I think got a couple of lucky breaks,” Gravel said in victory lane. “I made a mistaken getting into lapped traffic and (Aaron) Reutzel passed me. Luckily, he went high, Dave Blaney went high and the bottom opened up and I was able to get the lead back. On the last lap I tried to go outside a lapped car and slid way up. I heard somebody, but (my crew) said it was a lapped car. I could have given it up there if someone was right on me. Luckily a couple of things went my way and we were able to secure the victory.”

Gravel started on the front row and led the opening laps with Reutzel driving to second. Gravel ran into problems entering lapped traffic, giving the lead to Reutzel momentarily. Reutzel’s time at the front was short lived as Reutzel was held up trying to lap Blaney and allowed Gravel to retain the lead.

After a caution for Gio Scelzi slowing in turn two with a fire under the hood of his car Gravel maintained the lead as Schatz drove up to the second spot. Schatz was able to close in on Gravel late in the race, but Gravel was able to put a couple of lapped cars between himself and Schatz to give him enough cushion to overcome the mistake on the final lap to hold on for the win.

Schatz’s second place finish combined with Sweet finishing fifth gives Sweet a two-point advantage going into the final night of racing. With a four-point difference between first and second and two points per position behind that the 2019 World of Outlaws championship could come down if Sweet or Schatz can finish ahead of each other in the main event.

Schatz was very businesslike after his second-place run.

“It got close, but it wasn’t good enough. That’s how it goes somedays,” said Schatz about almost catching Gravel at the end. “The racetrack was better than I expected it to be. We watched the late model race. They were locked down and I thought it might have been a little bit abrasive and really hard on tires. I think everyone ran the hard tire, so we really didn’t know what to expect. We just had to play it safe. My guys did a great job.”

After the main event Gravel was happy to reach the 50-win milestone before the season closed.

“We had a couple of goals and I really wanted to get to number 50 this year. It was one of the accomplishments I wanted to do, and I couldn’t have done it without this JJR team. We have one more race to go. Hopefully we can sweep the weekend, but this is a good start.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Can-Am World Finals

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Friday November 8, 2019

Heat Race #1:

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 2 – Carson Macedo

3. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss

4. 2C – Wayne Johnson

5. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

6. 39 – Spencer Bayston

7. 99 – Skylar Gee

8. 19P – Paige Polyak

9. 71M – Paul May

Heat Race #2:

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

3. 39M – Anthony Macri

4. 1 – Sammy Swindell

5. 19 – Brent Marks

6. 7 – Jason Sides

7. 98H – Dave Blaney

8. 44 – Trey Starks

9. J4 – John Garvin

Heat Race #3:

1. 18 – Ian Madsen

2. 11K – Kraig Kinser

3. 1A – Jacob Allen

4. 5 – Shane Stewart

5. 7S – Tim Shaffer

6. 91 – Tony Fiore

7. 83 – Daryn Pittman

8. 29 – Steve Butler

9. 48 – Danny Dietrich

Heat Race #4:

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 21 – Brian Brown

3. 2M – Kerry Madsen

4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

5. K4 – Chad Kemenah

6. 49D – Shawn Dancer

7. W20 – Greg Wilson

8. 40 – George Hobaugh

9. 91W – Davey Walsh Jr.

Heat Race #5:

1. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 49 – Brad Sweet

3. 17B – Bill Balog

4. 21X – Parker Price-Miller

5. 5B – Justin Barger

6. 11B – Carl Bowser

7. 49H – Bradley Howard

8. 2S – Nathan Skaggs

9. 11 – Zeb Wise

Heat Race #6:

1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

2. 13 – Paul McMahan

3. 3C – Cale Conley

4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

5. 15H – Sam Hafertepe

6. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

7. 4 – Terry McCarl

8. 27G – Jay Galloway

C-Main:

1. 48 – Danny Dietrich

2. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

3. W20 – Greg Wilson

4. 1 – Sammy Swindell

5. 11B – Carl Bowser

6. 4 – Terry McCarl

7. 44 – Trey Starks

8. 49H – Bradley Howard

9. 99 – Skylar Gee

10. 91 – Tony Fiore

11. J4 – John Garvin

12. 71M – Paul May

13. 40 – George Hobaugh

14. 27G – Jay Galloway

15. 91W – Davey Walsh Jr.

16. 5B – Justin Barger

17. 5 – Shane Stewart

18. 2S – Nathan Skaggs

19. 29 – Steve Butler

Dash #1:

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 18 – Ian Madsen

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

5. 2 – Carson Macedo

6. 11K – Kraig Kinser

Dash #2:

1. 13 – Paul McMahan

2. 21 – Brian Brown

3. 15 – Donny Schatz

4. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

5. 49 – Brad Sweet

6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

Last Chance Showdown:

1. 19P – Paige Polyak

2. 39 – Spencer Bayston

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 98H – Dave Blaney

5. 19 – Brent Marks

6. 7S – Tim Shaffer

7. 83R – Lynton Jeffrey

8. 48 – Danny Dietrich

9. 15H – Sam Hafertepe

10. K4 – Chad Kemenah

11. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

12. 21X – Parker Price-Miller

13. 2C – Wayne Johnson

14. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

15. 11 – Zeb Wise

16. 7 – Jason Sides

17. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

18. 49D – Shawn Dancer

A-Main:

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

5. 49 – Brad Sweet

6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

7. 21 – Brian Brown

8. 2M – Kerry Madsen

9. 13 – Paul McMahan

10. 2 – Carson Macedo

11. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss

12. 1A – Jacob Allen

13. 18 – Ian Madsen

14. 7S – Tim Shaffer

15. 11K – Kraig Kinser

16. 83 – Daryn Pittman

17. 39 – Spencer Bayston

18. 5 – Shane Stewart

19. 19 – Brent Marks

20. 17B – Bill Balog

21. 3C – Cale Conley

22. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

23. 39M – Anthony Macri

24. 98H – Dave Blaney

25. 19P – Paige Polyak