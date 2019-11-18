Best of the Weekend for November 16-18, 2019

Swanson was up to speed quickly and won his class in the sprint race. Later in the weekend Swanson was a part of the winning team in his car’s class in the 24-hour event with co-driver Brad Jaeger, scoring a third-place finish overall in the GT category.

HSR Classic 24 Hour in the books! @KodySwanson & Brad finished 1st in class and 3rd in overall GT. We had a blast this week with the whole Doran Team & everyone that was a part of this group!@DISupdates @IMSA @HSRClassic24 pic.twitter.com/vIuXEIiLRL — Jordan Swanson (@kodys_jo) November 17, 2019

One of the great mysteries of racing the past two or three seasons is Swanson not getting a quality opportunity in IndyCar or some sort of top echelon of racing. Swanson’s skill set could transfer well to road racing. It will be interesting to see if he can pick up a drive in a professional category.