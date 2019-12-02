Morgan Turpen claims her 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in 2019

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 29, 2019 – Two-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee claimed her 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series and 8th United Sprint Car Series title during the series’ 23rd and 2019 racing season. The veteran sprint car driver, who was the series “Rookie of the Year” during the 2010 season, collected the title as the Champion of the tough USCS Mid-South region while also finishing in fifth place in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings, although competing on a somewhat limited basis not allowing her to compete for the National title. In a year that saw a record 21 drivers win United Sprint Car Series main events,

Turpen made three visits to the www.rockauto.com USCS victory lane as the series FireAde 2000 feature winner. She added 17 top-5 and a total of 27 top-ten finishes to her scorecard for the 2019 season. All three of her wins came in events that awarded USCS Mid-South regional series points as she attended each of the 24 USCS Mid-South regional several events.

Turpen clinched the USCS Mid-South Thunder title on the final 2019 season weekend during the two-day USCS Fall Brawl on November 9th and 10th at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. She additionally finished in the top ten of both the USCS Southern Thunder (7th place) and the USCS Deep South (8th place) regional series although not competing in all events.

Morgan Turpen’s team-mate, car-owner and 12-time USCS National sprint car Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee finished 69 points behind Turpen in the 2019 USCS Mid-South point standings to secure the runner-up position. Gray clinched the National title during the final weekend at Talladega as well.

Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina finished in the third position in the USCS Mid-South Thunder regional point standings behind the two veteran road warriors (Turpen and Gray) in the final USCS National standings. In addition to a runner-up standing in the USCS National point standings, Johnny Bridges garnered a second-place finish in both the USCS Southern Thunder and USCS Deep South regional series standings. It was Bridges first conquest of the entire USCS National Championship schedule since his 1998 Rookie season when he garnered the USCS Rookie of the Year honors. Bridges, who had one of only a handful of Ford powered sprint cars to ever race in the series, like Terry Gray, had perfect attendance during the series 46 National events and had two victories on the season.

The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi finished in fourth position in the Mid-South region final standings. Willingham also garnered a fourth-place finish in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National, USCS Deep South Thunder regional series and USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings.

Florida sprint car racer Tony Agin from Fort Myers, Florida finished in the fifth position in the final USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series point standings. Agin also finished in third place in the two other USCS regional sprint car series, the USCS Southern Thunder Tour and USCS Deep South Thunder regional series. He also garnered a third-place finish in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National standings.

The 2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series “Rookie of the Year” and third-generation sprint car racer, sixteen-year-old Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi improved his standings during the 2019 season to finish in the sixth position in the 2019 USCS Mid-South regional series final standings. Howard also garnered a 10th place finish in the 2019 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National point standings.

Chase Howard’s team-mate, car-owner, Father and second-generation sprint car racer, Ronny Howard, also from Nesbit, Mississippi improved his standings during the 2019 season to finish in the seventh position in the 2019 USCS Mid-South regional series final standings. Ronny Howard finished just shy of the USCS National top-ten in 11th place out of 176 drivers that competed during the 2019 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National schedule

Byhalia, Mississippi’s, Dale Howard earned the eighth position in the final USCS Mid-South regional series standings. Howard, who had several mechanical failures while lined up on the front row of main events, could have finished higher in the standings had his luck been a little better. Dale Howard also finished in ninth place in the USCS National standings, but primarily competed in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series. The talented multi-time Mid-South area track Champion had a third-place finish in the season finale and looks forward to adding to his career-win total in the series in 2020.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 2015 inductee Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio finished in the ninth position in the USCS Mid-South regional series point standings. Smith who did not compete in every event still entered enough events to garner the top ten regional series finish. He fared much better in the National standings where he finished in sixth place and made two trips to the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory lane. Smith had 12 top-five and 24 top-ten finishes along the way in all USCS competition.

Shelby Brown from Marks, Mississippi finished tenth in the competitive USCS Mid-South regional series standings. She also finished in the eighth position in the final USCS National point standings. Those two efforts were good enough for her to garner the 2019 USCS National Rookie of the Year Award as the highest finishing Rookie driver in the USCS National point standings. It was only Brown’s second year to compete in any kind of racing vehicle. Her only other experience was to compete in the 305-winged sprint car division at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas during the 2018 season, where she was that divisions Rookie of the Year as well

Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas and Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana both had four USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane as the FireAde 2000 feature winners to lead all others in that regions wins column. Morgan Turpen won three times in Mid-South region competition as did Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Young-gun Carson Short from Marion, Illinois won twice in 2019 to follow as the only multi-time winners. Matt Covington from Glenpool, Oklahoma, Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, Ohio, Johnny Bridges, Brad Bowden from Hernando, Mississippi, Jeff Swindell from Bartlett, Tennessee, Howard Moore from Memphis, Tennessee, Jared Horstman from Ohio and Randy Hannagan from Ohio each won once during 2019. One hundred and twenty-nine different drivers competed in the 24 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters regional series events during the series 23rd and 2019 racing season.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said ‘We are very proud to announce that Morgan Turpen is once again our United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Mid-South Thunder Tour Champion. She continues to be one of the top 360 winged sprint car drivers in North America. Her work ethic and competitive spirit make her a huge success and fan favorite. Congratulations on her accomplishments this season.” concluded Walton.

Photo/Caption car #10m: 2-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen claimed her 2nd USCS Mid-South regional series and 8th USCS title during 2019. (USCS file photo)

USCS Mid-South Thunder Regional series 2019 Final Point Standing after 24 events:

