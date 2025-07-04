TROMBLEY EXTENDS ALL-TIME WINS GAP WITH SECOND WIN OF 2025

By Marty Czekala

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Jeff Trombley’s last CRSA victory at Land of Legends Raceway was back in 2021.

Nearly four years since he found victory lane in that event, the No. 3A went back to the same spot for the fourth time after taking the checkers.

Trombley took advantage of a lap six restart to get past Bobby Parrow and get his second win of 2025 in the DisBatch Brewing Challenge opener at Land of Legends Raceway.

“I had been moving around the track a little bit and I found a little something going into one,” Trombley said in victory lane on the restart. “I was just hoping they left me that lane open. I got a good run.”

Jordan Hutton and Darryl Ruggles brought the field to green for the 25-lap feature. While the No. 66 led the opening lap, Bobby Parrow found a lane downstairs to go two-for-one on the front row and lead lap two.

The first yellow flew on lap five as Alysha Bay spun in turn two.

On the restart, Trombley threaded the needle on both Ruggles and Hutton to move up to second. However, Hutton’s ride started to fade down the leaderboard. Entering turn one on lap six, Hutton made contact with Scott Landers and sent the No. 66 around in the race’s second yellow, leaving everyone to dodge the stalled Hutton successfully.

On what eventually would be the final restart, Trombley forced on the outside of row one, timed Parrow’s restart well to grab the lead over “BP80.”

Other battles would happen on the track, from Dillon Paddock taking third over his championship adversary Zach Sobotka, to Blake Warner and Timmy Lotz racing for eighth.

But Trombley kept growing and growing the lead each and every lap, up to 4.2 seconds at one point. It was enough for Trombley to score CRSA career win No. 16 at Canandaigua.

After his heat win, Trombley’s team went to work, changing torsion bar shocks up to the entire wholesale of the car and in the end, the adjustments paid off.

“Everything worked out good,” Trombley said. “Winning is what it’s about. We’re traveling around a little bit, but we’re not going to hit too many, but you never know.”

For Parrow, it’s his second straight runner-up finish after falling short to Zach Sobotka two weeks ago at Fulton. But when you’re the defending track champion in the 305 Sprints and the current track points leader, you’re expected to perform well.

“Jeff was running a great race,” said Parrow. “I was trying to get a little more momentum through one and two because I was cutting it down, slowing down too much to get through. He was sweeping it a lot better than me.”

Dillon Paddock rounded out the podium in third with his sixth straight top 10. An excellent climb for “The Show Stopper” in his No. 8.

“I didn’t feel that well in the beginning, but I think tires came in a little bit,” Paddock said. “We got a little bit more comfortable. Not bad for chasing our tails all night long.”

Two Hard Luck awards were given out tonight. The Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck Award went to Dalton Martin. Tomy Moreau received a second Hard Luck Award courtesy of Honeoye Auto Parts.

Ethan Gray won the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger, up 11 spots to finish 11th. Gray also received an extra $100 thanks to D.C. Rauscher Inc., Magree Transportation and Empire Seneca.

29 drivers signed in Thursday night.

Special thanks to Honeoye Auto Parts for providing gas cans and cash to our top three and VanBortel Trucking for giving away a free Hoosier tire to the winner of each DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge event.

The Independence Day Triple Play will run things back at the Land of Legends Saturday for the inaugural Jason Quigley Memorial, paying $1750 to win.

But first? The inaugural trip to Ransomville Speedway Friday night for a fireworks spectacular. The action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 3A-Jeff Trombley[8]; 2. 80-Bobby Parrow[3]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[11]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[9]; 5. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[2]; 6. 14X-Lance Dusett[7]; 7. 33-Scott Landers[4]; 8. 21B-Blake Warner[13]; 9. 18-Timmy Lotz[10]; 10. 23-John Smith[5]; 11. 17E-Ethan Gray[22]; 12. 99-Adam Depuy[23]; 13. 29-Dalton Herrick[17]; 14. X-Dan Bennett[18]; 15. 66-Jordan Hutton[1]; 16. 25G-Tyler Graves[26]; 17. 48A-Alysha Bay[6]; 18. 3-Bailey Boyd[12]; 19. 15B-Spencer Burley[21]; 20. 2-Randy Years[14]; 21. 9-Jordan Freas[16]; 22. 18C-Dan Craun[20]; 23. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[25]; 24. 77-Matt Rotz[19]; 25. 22-Tomy Moreau[24]; 26. 81K-Dalton Martin[15]

B Main 1 (8 Laps): 1. X-Dan Bennett[1]; 2. 18C-Dan Craun[4]; 3. 25G-Tyler Graves[2]; 4. 15B-Spencer Burley[5]; 5. 17E-Ethan Gray[8]; 6. 99-Adam Depuy[6]; 7. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 8. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[7]; 9. 25-Cameron Moss[11]; 10. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[9]; 11. 22-Tomy Moreau[10]

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka[5]; 2. 18-Timmy Lotz[1]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[4]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[3]; 5. 21B-Blake Warner[6]; 6. 2-Randy Years[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[3]; 2. 48A-Alysha Bay[4]; 3. 3A-Jeff Trombley[6]; 4. 80-Bobby Parrow[9]; 5. 8-Dillon Paddock[7]; 6. 29-Dalton Herrick[8]; 7. 15B-Spencer Burley[1]; 8. 25G-Tyler Graves[10]; 9. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[5]; 10. 25-Cameron Moss[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-John Smith[1]; 2. 3-Bailey Boyd[2]; 3. 33-Scott Landers[6]; 4. 21B-Blake Warner[4]; 5. 2-Randy Years[10]; 6. 77-Matt Rotz[3]; 7. X-Dan Bennett[9]; 8. 18C-Dan Craun[7]; 9. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[8]; 10. 22-Tomy Moreau[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Lance Dusett[1]; 2. 18-Timmy Lotz[3]; 3. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[7]; 4. 81K-Dalton Martin[4]; 5. 9-Jordan Freas[6]; 6. 38-Zach Sobotka[9]; 7. 121-Steve Glover[2]; 8. 99-Adam Depuy[5]; 9. 17E-Ethan Gray[8]

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.