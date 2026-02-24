USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS BATTLE AT MOHAVE VALLEY SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 23, 2026… After one race in the books, the battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will head to Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, February 28th. The action packed night is the first of two appearances for USAC/CRA at the fast 1/3-mile oval and will also showcase the Avanti Windows & Doors POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midgets, Dwarf Cars, and SoCal Super Stocks. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Booth will open at 2:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mountain Standard Times are posted. The track time is currently one hour ahead of the Pacific/California Time Zone.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing (floracing.com).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– Fuel WILL BE AVAILABLE at the track. Text Kim at 805-207-2276 for orders or any questions.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car on February 14th at Perris, February 28 at Mohave Valley, and March 13 &14 at Imperial. Effective March 21st at Perris, the Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tires. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held eleven USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and six different drivers have claimed victory. 2023 champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., and Ricky Lewis are tied with two Mohave Valley wins and Ryan Bernal broke “The Cadillac” Cody Williams’ track record with a new standard of 13.894 seconds on October 4, 2025. The complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

After scoring a perfect point night at Perris on February 14th, the 2-time and defending series champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona holds a 4-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson posted the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time, won his heat race, and topped the 30-lap feature. His only blemish on the night was finishing third in a special non-point “Dash for Cash.” Currently tied with Bryan Clauson and Ricky Lewis with twelve career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to continue his championship bid with his first Mohave Valley win.

Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. ranks second in the championship point standings. The owner/driver of the #47 MP Environmental Services / Central Arizona Raceway DRC qualified second overall, won his heat race, won the “Dash for Cash,” and finished second to R.J. Johnson in the Perris main event. The 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the eighth USAC/CRA win of his career this Saturday night.

Debuting a new Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California sits third in the point chase. On February 14th, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year was fifth quick in time trials, placed fifth in his heat race, and charged to third in the feature after starting eighth. “The Big Game Hunter” is currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins and will be looking for his first victory of the year at Mohave Valley.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy is fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the family owned #97 Apache Transport / Jugo Superfoods Sherman, Lundy qualified third overall, scored fourth in his heat race and scored fifth in the Perris main event. Last season’s rookies of the year is moving up the ranks and will have his sights on earning his first career triumph.

Leading rookie contender, Bryan Whitley of Ventura, California sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing his #22 Porta-Stor / Trench Shoring Triple X, Whitley was ninth fast in time trials, ran third in his heat race, placed fifth in the “Dash for Cash,” and scored sixth in the season opener. This Saturday, Bryan will be looking for his first Mohave Valley victory.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender is tied for fifth in the championship standings. Driving the family owned #21 Rolls Scaffold / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender battled early engine issues before taking the Perris hard charger honors with a fourth place run from twelfth. The former Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car winner will have his sights on the second win of his career.

While Bryan Whitley leads the rookie of the year points, Wayne Siddle of Tucson, Arizona is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Verne Sweeney, Brecken Guerrero, Blake Hendricks, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Dayton Shelton, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available at the track on race day. Adult General Admission tickets (including Seniors) are $25, Kids General Admission Tickets are $15, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-R.J. Johnson.

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Ryan Bernal – 13.894 (10/04/25)

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Ricky Lewis, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Kyle Cummins, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Jake Swanson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-84, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-80, 3. Austin Williams-70, 4. Connor Lundy-67, 5. Bryan Whitley (R)-61, –. A.J. Bender-61, 7. Verne Sweeney-58, 8. Brecken Guerrero-52, –. Blake Hendricks-52, 10. David Gasper-51, 11. Wayne Siddle (R)-47, 12. Tommy Malcolm-46.