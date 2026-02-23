Four Weeks Until Williams Grove Opens 2026

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Exactly four weeks stand between fans and the 2026 Williams Grove Speedway season opener presented by Hoosier Racing Tires, slated for Sunday afternoon, March 22 at 2 pm.

The lid lifter for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay $5,500 to the winner of the 25-lap opening day event.

The race will be a sprints-only racing program to kickoff the season.

The prestigious Williams Grove opener will be the first of 28 races for the exciting sprint cars at the historic oval during the year ahead and it will also be the first of 10 Williams Grove races in the 2026 PA Posse Sprint Series in the region.

March at Williams Grove will also include the season opener for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints, held just a few days later as part of the first race under the lights, on March 27.

After numerous attempts to get the season underway last year, the first feature event of the year was finally completed on April 18 after part of the program was completed on April 4.

Anthony Macri scored the 2025 opener, taking the lead away from Matt Campbell with just a few laps to go.

The year ahead at Williams Grove Speedway will again offer no less than six visits by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars touring series along with another visit by the rejuvenated All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints.

In addition, a total of five $8,000-to-win Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car shows dot the slate in 2026 offering full purses worth over $31,000 each.

A dozen races will be held for the 358 sprints throughout the season.

Wingless Sportsman have four events on the 2026 slate to go along with one date for winged Super Sportsman with all five events consisting of timed warm-ups and a feature only.

For the fifth year in a row, the Spring Sprint Special will be featured, boasting three sprint car divisions, on April 24 to include 410 sprints, wingless sportsman and the PASS IMCA 305 sprints.

Adult general admission for March 22 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.