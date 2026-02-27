Busy March Ready to Bring 2026 World of Outlaws Season Back to Life

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (February 26, 2026) – The Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in early February may officially signal the start of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season, but the month of March is when the campaign truly comes alive.

After a few weeks off, The Greatest Show on Dirt is set to tackle a stretch of 10 races in 28 days that will take the world’s best Sprint Car drivers to eight tracks in seven states. It starts with a return to Florida and journeys along the country’s southern rim before wrapping up in the Midwest.

Let’s look at where to find the World of Outlaws in March:

Volusia Speedway Park | Bike Week Jamboree (March 1-2): The “Sunshine State” welcomes the tour on the first day of the month as the World of Outlaws are set to bring some four-wheel flavor to Florida’s Bike Week. Whether you’re local to the area or a biker who rode in from afar, Barberville, FL’s Volusia Speedway Park is the place to be on the evenings of Sunday-Monday, March 1-2. David Gravel swept last year’s Bike Week Jamboree.

Talladega Short Track | Dega Duel (March 6): It’s a quick turnaround after Volusia as the teams have just three days off before it’s race day at Eastaboga, AL’s Talladega Short Track. The 1/3-mile dirt track sits down the street from its pavement counterpart, the 2.66 mile Talladega Superspeedway. It’ll mark Talladega’s 14th time hosting the World of Outlaws. The track is home to David Gravel’s first victory (2011). Current full-timers Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Bill Balog are also former Talladega winners.

Magnolia Motor Speedway | Black Ice Brawl (March 7): The only Mississippi visit of the year brings the tour to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS. The Series’ first stop at “The Mag” in 2021 was topped by Sheldon Haudenschild. More dates followed in 2023 and 2025, and this year will mark the first time Magnolia has hosted the World of Outlaws in consecutive seasons.

Kennedale Speedway Park | Cowtown Classic (March 13-14): Mid-March takes the World of Outlaws to their home state as Kennedale Speedway Park plays host for a full weekend of action. Carson Macedo claimed the Series debut at Kennedale in 2024. Last year continued the tradition of Californians conquering the “Lone Star State” track as Fresno’s Giovanni Scelzi and Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid split victories.

Lawton Speedway | Sooner Stampede (March 20): An all-Oklahoma weekend opens at Lawton Speedway. The “Sooner State” oval appeared on the schedule twice during the inaugural season in 1978, with Rick Ferkel and Sammy Swindell bagging the wins. The track was frequently visited through the early 1980s before a long hiatus and has since become a staple once again with Daryn Pittman, Carson Macedo, and Buddy Kofoid claiming the trio of trips in the 2020s.

Creek County Speedway | Creekadega 40 (March 21): Yes, Oklahoma, it’s happening. The Greatest Show on Dirt is invading “Creekadega.” The World of Outlaws will make their debut at Sapulpa, OK’s Creek County Speedway to close the “Sooner State” weekend. Combine the best Sprint Car drivers with this bullring, and the result promises to be a thriller. The American Sprint Car Series has delivered many exciting races at Creek County over the years.

US 36 Raceway | KC Classic (March 27): Sprint Car fans across the country rejoiced when this “Show-Me State” gem was put back on the World of Outlaws calendar. Sprint Cars at US 36 Raceway simply do not miss, and the Osborn, MO track is set to start a weekend in the Midwest. Jac Haudenschild won the Series debut at US 36 in 2006, and the place seems to suit the Haudenschild style as his son Sheldon boasts a pair of victories there (2020 and 2023).

81 Speedway | Tallgrass Tussle (March 28): The first of three scheduled nights in Kansas on the 2026 calendar punctuates the month of March. Park City, KS’ 81 Speedway is the destination. Sammy Swindell dominated the opening chapter of the track’s history with the World of Outlaws by winning the first five races. Ten-time champion Donny Schatz has a pair of 81 scores (2006 and 2017), and Rico Abreu topped the two most recent visits.

