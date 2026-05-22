WIGAL WAXES USAC MW THUNDER MIDGETS ﻿AT CIRCLE CITY

By Richie Murray

Indianapolis, Indiana (May 22, 2026)………Zach Wigal used the low line to slip by Matt Lux for the lead on lap eight, then carried on to victory during Thursday night’s 25-lap USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget non-points special event feature at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway.

Starting fifth on the grid, Wigal (Belpre, Ohio) picked his way through the pack before getting by Lux in between turns three and four. Lux had led the initial seven laps from his pole starting position.

For Wigal, the 2023 series driving champion, the victory was the third of his career at Circle City. Bryce Massingill finished second with Lux third, Ian Creager fourth and Dylan Trost fifth.

Heat races were won by Creager, Alex Watson and Massingill. Tyler Nelson was the fastest qualifier with a time of 13.022 seconds.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: May 21, 2026 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FIRST QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Tyler Nelson, 91N, Nelson-13.022; 2. Zach Wigal, 18, Wigal-13.124; 3. Noah Whitehouse, 77, Whitehouse-13.327; 4. Ian Creager, 36, Creager-13.365; 5. Dylan Trost, 21, Trost-13.651; 6. Cole Morgan, 7m, Morgan-14.043; 7. Buddy Hollmeyer, 11, Taylor-14.574.

STIEFEL’S HOME & AUTO SECOND QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Ryan Moran, 01, Moran-13.454; 2. Alex Watson, 3w, Watson-13.854; 3. Tyler Watkins, 7, Watkins-14.009; 4. Chris Hartman, 35s, Hartman-14.365; 5. Troy Borsos, 21T, Borsos-14.587; 6. Ashley Schloss, 11s, Schloss-15.542; 7. Chase Hodge, 7c, Hodge-NT.

HOOSIER AUTO RACING FANS THIRD QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Kole Kirkman, 5m, Magic-13.118; 2. Bryce Massingill, 35, Massingill-13.266; 3. Matt Lux, 5, Wells-13.292; 4. Parker Perry, 7G, Perry-13.647; 5. Derrick Noffsinger, 18N, Noffssinger-13.968; 6. Jalen Cox, 11x, Taylor-NT.

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ian Creager (1), 2. Zach Wigal (3), 3. Tyler Nelson (4), 4. Noah Whitehouse (2), 5. Buddy Hollmeyer (7), 6. Dylan Trost (5), 7. Cole Morgan (6). NT

STIEFEL’S HOME & AUTO SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Alex Watson (3), 2. Chase Hodge (7), 3. Ryan Moran (4), 4. Troy Borsos (5), 5. Tyler Watkins (2), 6. Chris Hartman (1), 7. Ashley Schloss (6). NT

HOOSIER AUTO RACING FANS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryce Massingill (3), 2. Matt Lux (2), 3. Kole Kirkman (4), 4. Parker Perry (1), 5. Derrick Noffsinger (5), 6. Jalen Cox (6). NT

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Zach Wigal (5), 2. Bryce Massingill (9), 3. Matt Lux (1), 4. Ian Creager (8), 5. Dylan Trost (12), 6. Alex Watson (3), 7. Ryan Moran (7), 8. Jalen Cox (19), 9. Tyler Nelson (4), 10. Buddy Hollmeyer (11), 11. Derrick Noffsinger (14), 12. Tyler Watkins (15), 13. Noah Whitehouse (10), 14. Chris Hartman (16), 15. Ashley Schloss (18), 16. Chase Hodge (2), 17. Kole Kirkman (6), 18. Parker Perry (13), 19. Cole Morgan (17). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Matt Lux, Laps 8-25 Zach Wigal.

NEXT USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: May 29, 2026 – Moler Raceway Park – Williamsburg, Ohio‍