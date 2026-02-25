Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree Kicks World of Outlaws Campaign into High Gear

By Alex Nieten

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 24, 2026) – Three weeks off is more than enough. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is ready to get back to business.

The Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals ignited the 2026 campaign with a trio of wild races at Volusia Speedway Park in early February. After some time to regroup, The Greatest Show on Dirt is about to really get rolling.

The world’s best Sprint Car drivers are heading back to Volusia this coming week on Sunday-Monday, March 1-2 for the Bike Week Jamboree. As the name suggests, the four-wheel and two-wheel worlds collide as Sprint Cars join in on the fun of Florida’s famed Bike Week.

Fans don’t have only Sunday and Monday’s action to enjoy. World of Outlaws staff will be on site at Saturday’s DeLand Bike Rally offering giveaways. Brock Zearfoss plans to have his car and trailer on display and be signing autographs and taking photos.

The trip to the “Sunshine State” signals the start of the true grind for World of Outlaws teams. From now through the season-ending World of Outlaws World Finals on Nov. 4-7, there are only three scheduled off weekends as the tour takes teams to 80-plus races at more than 40 tracks in 22 states coast-to-coast along with a Canadian province. Let the fun begin.

Let’s look at the five biggest stories to watch during Bike Week:

KNOTTED UP

It’s a small sample size, but if DIRTcar Nationals is any indicator, we’re in for a fun championship battle in 2026.

Plenty of eyes were on Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to see if he could keep pace with David Gravel at Volusia, a track that’s historically one of Gravel’s best and not among Kofoid’s favorites. The result? Kofoid out-dueled Gravel to top the first points paying event of the season and bag his first gator. The next night Kofoid wheeled from 21st to fourth while Gravel again finished second, leaving the two tied atop the standings entering the Bike Week Jamboree.

Kofoid and his Roth Motorsports crew need to keep Gravel within sight for two more nights at Volusia. Gravel’s résumé at the 1/2 mile is remarkable. He’s made 29 appearances there since joining forces with Big Game Motorsports and racked up seven wins, 16 podiums, and finished outside the top five only four times. The Watertown, CT native swept last year’s Bike Week visit.

MARCHIN’ MACEDO

Gravel and Kofoid might’ve grabbed the headlines heading into 2026, but Carson Macedo doesn’t intend to let the title fight be a two-horse race. He hasn’t finished worse than third in points since teaming with Jason Johnson Racing in 2021 and fell just shy of besting Gravel in 2024.

The Lemoore, CA native was on the move during DIRTcar Nationals. He passed a total of 20 cars over the trio of races leading to three podiums. That was enough to slot him only four markers behind Kofoid and Gravel.

Volusia has been kind to Macedo over the years, especially with the recent addition of a March trip. He’s topped a pair of Bike Week races (2021 and 2023). The 29-year-old has never finished worse than seventh over seven Volusia Features during the month of March.

ON THE MOVE

Carson Macedo wasn’t the only driver that proved to have no issue passing cars during DIRTcar Nationals.

Donny Schatz debuted in the CJB Motorsports No. 15 and was a one-man show. The 10-time champion marched from 21st to fifth in the season opener. He backed that up with a 21st to sixth drive. Then in the finale, Schatz wheeled from 19th to 10th. Add it all up, and Schatz drove by a total of 40 cars in Feature competition, an average of 13.33 per night.

Spencer Bayston wasn’t far behind Schatz in the category. The Lebanon, IN native opened the year on top with a charge from 10th to victory aboard the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17. He closed out the week with performances of 22nd to 10th and 25th to 14th.

Series sophomore Cole Macedo spent his week climbing, moving by a total of 27 cars across the trio of Features. The highlight was taking the TwoC Racing ride from 17th to ninth.

These three are worth keeping your eyes on no matter where they line up on the grid with two more nights at Volusia ahead.

SUNSHINE STATE RESET

Last month’s Florida visit may have provided plenty of promise for some, but others are ready for a reset this week as they look to rebound following a subpar start.

Sheldon Haudenschild opened his time with KCP Racing and couldn’t quite crack the top 10 during DIRTcar Nationals, his best outing an 11th on the final night. It’ll be no surprise if the Wooster, OH native comes back strong as he’s topped three races at the 1/2 mile.

Bill Balog also struggled for results at the season opening event. The “North Pole Nightmare’s” top drive was a charge from 20th to 12th. Balog proved he can have speed at Volusia a year ago, bagging a pair of top 10s. He’ll look to regain that form this weekend.

GOING SOUTH

Several more competitors are expected to join the cast of 17 full-time World of Outlaws competitors in Florida.

Anthony Macri plans to make the trip from Pennsylvanian as long as weather cooperates. He made the PA Posse proud last month by not only winning the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals finale worth $20,000 but also taking the Big Gator back to the porch.

Another Pennsylvania-based operation will venture south as Kreitz Racing has the Bike Week Jamboree on their schedule. They’ll have 2013 World of Outlaws champion Daryn Pittman behind the wheel of their famed No. 69K. The Oklahoman owns six Volusia victories spread across a trio of teams (Titan Racing, Kasey Kahne Racing, and Roth Motorsports).

Kerry Madsen and Vermeer Motorsports intend to fire off their 2026 in the “Sunshine State.” Volusia is home to the “Madman’s” first career World of Outlaws triumph, which he snagged in 2007 aboard the Selma Shell No. 11H.

Other drivers expected include Brent Marks (Myerstown, PA), Austin McCarl (Altoona, IA), Chase Randall (Waco, TX), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Sunday-Monday, March 1-2 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL

AROUND THE TURN

Friday, March 6 at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL

Saturday, March 7 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (3/86 Races):

1. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (382 PTS)

2. Anthony Macri – Macri Motorsports No. 39M (-0 PTS)

3. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (-0 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-4 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-16 PTS)

6. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-18 PTS)

7. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-24 PTS)

8. Parker Price-Miller – Bernie Stuebgen No. 71 (-38 PTS)

9. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-40 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-42 PTS)