Wyatt Miller Continuing Earnhardt Family Tradition, Growing Sprint Car Career with ASCS

By Jordan DeLucia

CASA GRANDE, AZ (Feb. 26, 2026) — Fourteen-year-old Wyatt Miller is the next generation in one of motorsports’ most famed and accomplished families, continuing his burgeoning open-wheel career with the American Sprint Car Series this weekend.

And he’s got the same appetite for speed as his Hall-of-Fame forefathers.

Miller, of Statesville, NC, is the son of Kelley Earnhardt Miller, grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. and nephew to fellow NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr. After nearly six years competing in several different car types, Miller has added Sprint Cars to his expanding resume and debuted with the national 360 Sprint Car circuit at Central Arizona Raceway last Saturday and Sunday night.

Only five official starts into his Sprint Car career, Miller has already taken a liking to the high-speed, lightweight, on-the-edge nature of the winged open-wheel machines. So much so that when asked about a potential future in the dirt-slinging side of racing, his response was simple: he’d do it forever.

The 2024 Tulsa Shootout winner will be back behind the wheel of the 1 Way Performance, Bass Pro Shops No. 11J at Central Arizona this Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 28–March 1, in the finale of the inaugural Sonoran Clash. In his Series debut last weekend, he got his first taste of national 360 Sprint Car competition, recording finishes of 11th and 13th in the opening races of the two-weekend event.

“The first night, we lost brakes on Lap 1, so I was just holding on,” Miller said. “But we did pretty good, finished 11th. The second night, we were pretty good there at the end, I just got tight and had to drive it hard.”

A total of 34 Sprint Cars entered into the weekend, stacked with standout 360 Sprint Car talent like Matt Covington and Sam Hafertepe Jr., as well as 410 Sprint Car talents Justin Peck, Colby Copeland and former World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series regulars Brock Zearfoss and Skylar Gee.

But those names didn’t scare Miller. He took the star-studded roster head-on and finished in the top half of the field in both main events.

“It was pretty cool just learning from them,” Miller said. “We’ve got World of Outlaws guys coming out to run, so it was pretty cool.”

For 2026, Miller has over 30 Winged Sprint Car races on his jam-packed racing calendar of over 75 events. He’ll balance the Sprint Car races with time in the seat of his asphalt Late Model and Off-Road Truck, defending the AMSOIL Champ Off-Road Series Pro Spec championship that he won in 2025.

Last weekend was not Miller’s first Sprint Car rodeo, however. It only took a few times in the seat of a 360 last fall before he knew this was a car he couldn’t stay away from.

“It’s a lot more fun, so much more speed,” Miller said. “I ran Vado (Speedway Park) last November and went 18th to third in my first [360] Sprint Car race, so it was pretty cool.”

After having driven so many types of race cars at only 14 years old, Miller admits Sprint Cars are among the coolest he’s wheeled, and his fanbase will be seeing a lot more of him with the wing on as he continues to build his young career.

“The Sprint Car and the Off-Road Truck are like way up here, like top tier,” Miller said. “The Sprint Car is so fun. It’s different than anything else to drive.”

Miller rejoins the American Sprint Car Series field at Central Arizona Raceway this Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 28–March 1 in the finale of the inaugural Sonoran Clash.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the track. If you can’t be there in person, how can you watch the American Sprint Car Series? Every event is broadcasted live on DIRTVision.