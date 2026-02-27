Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Shift Focus to Premier Events

By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 26, 2026) – After succeeding in its mission to help elevate Midget racing and the drivers in the division, the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will continue that initiative in a new fashion this year.

Maintaining the goal of putting Midget racers in front of large crowds, Xtreme Outlaw will shift its focus to hosting premier events only, while also supporting two regional series.

Two of the most important tracks to the Xtreme Outlaw brand will, again, present a stage for Midget racers from across the country to showcase their talents in front of thousands, as the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will join the Ironman 55 Weekend with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Aug. 7-8, and return to Millbridge Speedway, Nov. 2-3, for the World Championship lead-up to the World of Outlaws World Finals.

“Our goal with Xtreme is always to help elevate dirt Midget racing and help showcase the rising talent of the sport, which has been a tremendous success when you look at the budding careers of former Xtreme drivers like Jade Avedisian, Ryan Timms, Taylor Reimer, Jacob Denney, and more,” said Tyler Bachman, Xtreme Outlaw director of events. “It’s exciting to see what we’ve accomplished in a short time with Xtreme since its inception in 2022. As the economy of Midget racing shifts, this new focus allows us to continue our goals and bring the best talent in Midget racing to fans around the world.”

In addition to hosting the premier events, Xtreme/DIRTcar will also serve as the sanctioning body for the Xtreme Dirt Midget Association and the Centennial Midget Series – formerly the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association, the oldest Midget association in the country.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets have been part of the Ironman 55 Weekend at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park since its debut season in 2022. The first five Xtreme races at the high-banked Missouri track saw five different winners, including eventual Series champions Cannon McIntosh and Jade Avedisian. In total, seven different drivers have won during the Ironman weekend – McIntosh, Avedisian, Chance Crum, Michael Pickens, Karter Sarff, Cameron Key, and 2025 Series champion Jacob Denney.

After the success of the World Championship event at Millbridge last year, it only made sense for the Series to again help serve as the prelude to World Finals at the track that helped launch the Series. The Xtreme Midgets debuted at the Salisbury, NC track on May 24, 2022, and saw Gavan Boschele claim the inaugural victory.

Like I-55, Millbridge has had three Series champions score a win at the track, including McIntosh, Denney, and inaugural champion Zach Daum. The other two winners at the track include Sarff and Taylor Reimer, who became the first women to earn a national dirt racing victory.

The events at I-55 and Millbridge will pay $4,000 to win on the first night and $5,000 to win on the final night.

To keep up with the latest event info, visit the Xtreme Outlaw site and follow the Xtreme Outlaw social channels.

Where can you watch the Xtreme Outlaw Midget events? All live on DIRTVision.