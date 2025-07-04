Benton County Bullring Awaits Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Sunday!

by Bill Wright

July 4, 2025 – The annual trip to the Benton County Speedway bullring in Vinton, Iowa is on tap for this Sunday, July 8. The quarter-mile action on the banked oval is always entertaining, and this year should be no different!

Paul Nienhiser of Chapin, Illinois made history in the Sprint Invaders last event, tying Kaley Gharst atop the all-time wins list with his 22nd trip to Victory Lane at Quincy (IL) Raceways. It was his third straight win with the Sprint Invaders in Quincy. He continues to chase the consistent veteran, Terry McCarl of Altoona, Iowa in the point standings heading into Vinton Sunday.

This will be the sixth time in five years that the Sprint Invaders have run the bullring in Vinton. Nienhiser is the only repeat winner, having picked up the last two (2023-24). Jonathan Cornell (2021), Luke Verardi (2022) and Cody Wehrle (2023) are the others.

McCarl’s lead over Nienhiser is 20 points. Tasker Phillips, Colton Fisher and Wehrle complete the top five. McCain Richards, Josh Schneiderman, Tanner Gebhardt, Riley Scott and Chase Porter round out the top ten.

Hot laps Sunday begin at 4:30 p.m. IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1263

2. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1243 (2)

3. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1225

4. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1171

5. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1157

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1090

7. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1037

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 994

9. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 958

10. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 791 (1)

11. Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 788

12. Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO, 752

13. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 693

14. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 683 (1)

15. Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 658

16. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 621

17. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 606

18. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 598

19. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 591

20. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 585

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products