Austin McCarl Continues Great Weekend with Win #10 at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 9, 2026) – Austin McCarl backed up a Friday IRA main event win in Davenport, Iowa, by charging from row three to win the Leighton State Bank 410 main event at Knoxville Raceway on Local 5/Iowa Live Night Saturday. The win was the Altoona, Iowa native’s tenth here, was worth $6,000 and came aboard the Country Builders Construction #88. Tasker Phillips led start to finish in the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 feature, but it wasn’t without plenty of excitement behind him. J Kinder dominated the Pro Sprints A main for his fifteenth win here after a first lap pileup eliminated a good share of the field from contention.

Adverse track conditions led to the Leighton State Bank 410 feature being shortened to 20 laps. Before a lap could be completed, Jamie Ball spun to bring a caution and set up a complete restart. Kelby Watt led early over Jace Park, Brian Brown, Austin McCarl and Ryan Timms.

On lap two, McCarl quickly shot by Brown into the third spot, and two laps later, Timms did the same, moving into fourth. On lap five, rubber in the track was established. McCarl and Timms shot by Park on that lap into second an dthird.

On lap six, Watt became McCarl’s next victim as he moved into the lead, and Timms followed him into second a circuit later. By the halfway point, McCarl was approaching lapped traffic and things got tight behind him in the top five.

The drivers got in line. Brown slipped by Park for fourth with seven to go, but it was just a matter of waiting for a mistake from the leader that never happened.

McCarl’s win came ahead of Timms, Watt, Brown and Park. Justin Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Lynton Jeffrey, Tasker Phillips and Terry McCarl rounded out the top ten. Henderson and Brown set quick time in their respective groups. Tasker Phillips, Timms, Ball and Austin McCarl were the heat winners. Jack Anderson claimed the B main.

“I’m just really proud of my guys,” said Austin in Victory Lane. “It feels really good to get two wins in a row. I thought starting on the bottom wasn’t going to be very good. It just kind of worked out for us. I about gave it up there seeing if I could get around a lapped car. I saw Ryan, and just got in line and tried to give myself enough clean air not to do anything dumb and get tight in traffic. I saw the crossed flags, and then watched the board, trying to count down my laps and really pace myself. I lost a couple races last year getting out of line in the rubber and I didn’t want to do that tonight.”

The 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event went non-stop, and Tasker Phillips led Kade Higday, Sawyer Phillips, Same Hafertepe Jr. and Evan Semerad early in the going. Hafertepe, who started fifth, was clearly rolling, and took third from Sawyer on lap four.

Tasker entered lapped traffic on the sixth circuit, while Sawyer momentarily regained the show position from Hafertepe in a great battle. Hafertepe regained the spot, however, as traffic became a factor, and with seven laps left, he disposed of Higday for second.

As Hafertepe tried to chase down Tasker in traffic, Clint Garner moved into the top five with five to go. Hafertepe pulled even with the leader about that point, but Tasker weaved his way through traffic in good shape to pull away for his fifth 360 win here.

Tasker’s win came ahead of Hafertepe, Higday, Sawyer and Garner. JJ Hickle, Semerad, Alex Vande Voort, Ryan Leavitt and hard-charger Carson McCarl completed the top ten. Hickle and Jamie Ball set quick time over their respective groups. Leavitt, Vande Voort, Garner and Hafertepe were the heat winners. Dustin Selvage won the B main.

“(Hafertepe) didn’t stand a chance,” said a confident Tasker of the late challenge in the race. “We’ve been fast all year, and let some slip away. I had the green light to tear some $*&^ up so he wasn’t going to win that either way. Everyone on this team stepped it up over the winter, and I’ve really got no excuses. That was fun. That’s one of the best tracks I’ve been on. It was the best racing. It’s going to be a hell of a year. The Martin boys are fast, Sawyer’s getting fast, (Terry) McCarl’s battling us with the Sprint Invaders. It’s just going to be a great year.”

The beginning to the Pro Sprints 15-lap feature was a tough situation, that eliminated much of the field. Luke Lane and Matt Allen got together shortly after the green, with the latter getting upside down. Hunter Lane, Tyler Thompson and Mike Mayberry were eliminated from the event as well.

J Kinder inherited a front row starting spot and pulled away from the field. Casey Friedrichsen chased him all the way for second, and the only other car that would be on the lead lap at the checkers.

Luke Lane made repairs, restarted at the tail, and immediately ran up to third, but he pulled off with issues with three laps to go. Jeff Wilke would finish third, ahead of Chase Young and hard-charger Matthew Botts. Allen set quick time, and Hunter Lane and Young were the heat winners.

“The car is just good,” said Kinder in Victory Lane. “We’ve got a really good package. With this track tonight, the car drove itself. I’ve got to thank my Dad for that. Most of these setup ideas are his. We’ve been doing it a long time. I know we didn’t have many cars with the crash there, but hopefully, we put on a show for everybody.”

Join us Saturday, May 16 for Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night! The Leighton State Bank 410’s, Randall Roofing 360’s and the Pro Sprints will all be in action! If you are a resident of Jasper, Marshall or Poweshiek Counties, you will receive FREE admission by showing your I.D. at the racetrack! It is a thank you for last year’s closure of Highway 14! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Local 5/Iowa Live Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.438 (11); 2. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.457 (1); 3. 19, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.503 (9); 4. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.559 (15); 5. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.691 (13); 6. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.716 (10); 7. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, 15.775 (7); 8. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 15.818 (5); 9. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 15.984 (6); 10. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 16.064 (16); 11. 80P, Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 16.127 (14); 12. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.168 (3); 13. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.186 (2); 14. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 16.188 (4); 15. 15K, Creed Kemenah, Alvada, OH, 16.226 (8); 16. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.644 (12)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.319 (6); 2. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.329 (11); 3. 17A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 15.554 (14); 4. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.570 (2); 5. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.661 (7); 6. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.715 (3); 7. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.899 (5); 8. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.926 (8); 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.927 (10); 10. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.937 (13); 11. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.944 (12); 12. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 16.004 (16); 13. 2KS, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.034 (1); 14. 31, Koby Werkmeister, Armour, SD, 16.091 (9); 15. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 16.173 (15); 16. 87A, Austin Hartmann, Plymouth, WI, 16.497 (4)

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (1); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 3. 40, Clint Garner (2); 4. 19, Kaleb Johnson (3); 5. 24T, Christopher Thram (5) / 6. 80P, Jacob Peterson (6); 7. 15K, Creed Kemenah (8); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.9: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 2. 28, Jace Park (3); 3. 49, Josh Schneiderman (1); 4. 121, RJ Johnson (5); 5. 44X, Scotty Johnson (7) / 6. 15J, Jack Potter (6); 7. 56, Joe Simbro (8); 8. 2M, JJ Hickle (2)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:16.6: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball (1); 2. 21, Brian Brown (4); 3. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. 24, Terry McCarl (5); 5. 22, Riley Goodno (6) / 6. 2KS, Carson McCarl (7); 7. 7B, Ben Brown (8); 8. 17A, Jack Anderson (3)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.3: 1. 88, Austin McCarl (4); 2. 1K, Kelby Watt (2); 3. 44, Chris Martin (3); 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (1); 5. 3, Ayrton Gennetten (6) / 6. 45X, Rees Moran (5); 7. 31, Koby Werkmeister (7); 8. 87A, Austin Hartmann (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 2:59.1: 1. 17A, Jack Anderson (2); 2. 2KS, Carson McCarl (4); 3. 45X, Rees Moran (6); 4. 7B, Ben Brown (8) / 5. 80P, Jacob Peterson (1); 6. 31, Koby Werkmeister (9); 7. 15K, Creed Kemenah (5); 8. 56, Joe Simbro (7); 9. 15J, Jack Potter (3); 10. 87A, Austin Hartmann (10); DNS – 2M, JJ Hickle; 10V, Joe Beaver

A main (started), 20 Laps, 5:50.0: 1. 88, Austin McCarl (5); 2. 10, Ryan Timms (6); 3. 1K, Kelby Watt (1); 4. 21, Brian Brown (3); 5. 28, Jace Park (2); 6. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 7. 19, Kaleb Johnson (13); 8. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (10); 9. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (8); 10. 24, Terry McCarl (14); 11. 40, Clint Garner (9); 12. 44, Chris Martin (12); 13. 49, Josh Schneiderman (11); 14. 3, Ayrton Gennetten (20); 15. 22, Riley Goodno (18); 16. 24T, Christopher Thram (17); 17. 2KS, Carson McCarl (22); 18. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (16); 19. 17A, Jack Anderson (21); 20. 121, RJ Johnson (15); 21. 44X, Scotty Johnson (19); 22. 45X, Rees Moran (23); 23. 4W, Jamie Ball (7); 24. 7B, Ben Brown (24). Lap Leaders: Watt 1-5, A. McCarl 6-20. Hard-charger: K. Johnson.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.907 (13); 2. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.093 (16); 3. 99, Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 16.104 (18); 4. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.176 (1); 5. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.206 (5); 6. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.231 (9); 7. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.241 (3); 8. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.259 (11); 9. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.269 (6); 10. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.423 (8); 11. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 16.429 (12); 12. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.551 (2); 13. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.597 (10); 14. 04, Mason Heimbaugh, Pleasant Hill, IA, 16.637 (17); 15. 20I, Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH, 16.690 (14); 16. 11, Rodney Huband, Wimberley, TX, 16.967 (15); 17. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 17.097 (4); 18. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.678 (7)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.983 (18); 2. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Sunnyvale, TX, 16.087 (15); 3. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 16.208 (4); 4. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.224 (6); 5. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.235 (2); 6. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.256 (7); 7. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.302 (1); 8. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.344 (17); 9. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.345 (13); 10. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.382 (9); 11. 23, Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH, 16.477 (3); 12. 27B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 16.495 (14); 13. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.617 (5); 14. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.622 (8); 15. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.633 (12); 16. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.169 (11); 17. 52D, Skyler Daly, Columbia, MO, 17.248 (16); 18. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.753 (10)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.1: 1. 22, Ryan Leavitt (1); 2. 59, Evan Semerad (2); 3. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 4. 55B, Chase Brown (6); 5. 7G, Jackson Gray (5) / 6. 3R, Russell Potter (7); 7. T4, Tyler Graves (8); 8. 99, Tony Rost (3); DNS – 20I, Kelsey Ivy

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (2); 2. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (4); 3. 6B, AJ Johnson (1); 4. 71, Brandon Worthington (6); 5. 57, Cam Sorrels (3) / 6. 04, Mason Heimbaugh (7); 7. 11, Rodney Huband (8); 8. 32, Riley Valentine (9); 9. 14, Aidan Zoutte (5)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.1: 1. 40, Clint Garner (1); 2. 24H, Kade Higday (2); 3. 4W, Jamie Ball (4); 4. 2M, Ryan Giles (3); 5. 22X, Riley Goodno (5) / 6. 7, Dustin Selvage (8); 7. 23, Devon Dobie (6); 8. 83, Kurt Mueller (7); DNS – 52D, Skyler Daly

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (4); 2. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (2); 3. 86, Timothy Smith (1); 4. 01, Carson McCarl (5); 5. 4, Cameron Martin (3) / 6. 27B, Garrett Benson (6); 7. 33, Alan Zoutte (8); 8. 1A, John Anderson (9); 9. 22P, Jesse Pate (7)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:07.0: 1. 7, Dustin Selvage (4); 2. 23, Devon Dobie (2); 3. 3R, Russell Potter (1); 4. 27B, Garrett Benson (6) / 5. 04, Mason Heimbaugh (3); 6. T4, Tyler Graves (5); 7. 83, Kurt Mueller (10); 8. 20I, Kelsey Ivy (11); 9. 11, Rodney Huband (8); 10. 33, Alan Zoutte (7); 11. 1A, John Anderson (12); 12. 22P, Jesse Pate (13); 13. 32, Riley Valentine (9); DNS – 99, Tony Rost; 52D, Skyler Daly; 14, Aidan Zoutte

A main (started), 20 Laps, 6:20.3: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (1); 2. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (5); 3. 24H, Kade Higday (3); 4. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (2); 5. 40, Clint Garner (7); 6. 63, JJ Hickle (9); 7. 59, Evan Semerad (4); 8. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (6); 9. 22, Ryan Leavitt (8); 10. 01, Carson McCarl (16); 11. 2M, Ryan Giles (14); 12. 86, Timothy Smith (12); 13. 4, Cameron Martin (20); 14. 22X, Riley Goodno (18); 15. 55B, Chase Brown (13); 16. 4W, Jamie Ball (10); 17. 7, Dustin Selvage (21); 18. 71, Brandon Worthington (15); 19. 57, Cam Sorrels (19); 20. 27B, Garrett Benson (24); 21. 3R, Russell Potter (23); 22. 6B, AJ Johnson (11); 23. 23, Devon Dobie (22); 24. 7G, Jackson Gray (17). Lap Leader: T. Phillips 1-20. Hard-charger: Cam Martin.

Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA, 17.458 (13); 2. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 17.512 (10); 3. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 17.694 (14); 4. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 17.872 (7); 5. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 17.883 (1); 6. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 17.923 (2); 7. 14, Hunter Lane, Milo, IA, 18.017 (5); 8. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 18.114 (8); 9. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 18.144 (12); 10. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 18.172 (4); 11. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 18.277 (6); 12. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.328 (9); 13. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 18.356 (3); DQ – (Light at Scales) 3, Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 17.903 (11)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.9: 1. 14, Hunter Lane (1); 2. 88, J Kinder (3); 3. 17, Matt Allen (4); 4. 44, Brody Johnson (6); 5. 41, Jeff Wilke (7); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen (2); 7. 7C, Devin Kline (5)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:49.1: 1. 26, Chase Young (1); 2. 9, Luke Lane (2); 3. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (3); 4. 48, Tyler Thompson (4); 5. 0, Mike Mayberry (5); 6. 23B, Matthew Botts (6); 7. 3, Derrike Clark (7)

A main (started), 15 Laps, 5:00.9: 1. 88-J Kinder[4]; 2. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[1]; 3. 41-Jeff Wilke[9]; 4. 26-Chase Young[5]; 5. 23B-Matthew Botts[12]; 6. 30C-Carter Hansen[11]; 7. 9-Luke Lane[3]; 8. 44-Brody Johnson[7]; 9. 7C-Devin Kline[13]; 10. 17-Matt Allen[2]; 11. 14-Hunter Lane[6]; 12. 48-Tyler Thompson[8]; 13. 0-Mike Mayberry[10]; 14. 3-Derrike Clark[14]. Lap Leader: Kinder 1-15. Hard-charger: Botts.