BETTIS MASTERS MUST SEE;SOUTHERN SPRINTS GO

From Must See Racing

May 8, 2026 – Williamston, South Carolina – 16-year-old Colton Bettis dominated the Must See Racimg Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com season opener Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. The event was co-sanctioned with the Florida based BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

Davey Hamilton Jr. kicked off the night in spectacular fashion when he set an all-time single lap qualifying record to claim the P1 Chassis Quick Time Award, and along with it, $500. He clocked off an 12.097 second lap on his historic qualifying run.

Heat race victories went to Joe Liguori and Dylan Reynolds.

The 40-lap feature found Bobby Santos III on the pole with Bettis alongside due to the qualifying redraw results. At the drop of the green, Bettis dragged Santos III down the dtraightway, and into the lead going into turn one. Bettis emerged as the race leader goimg dowm the backstretch and never looked back. Bettis led wire-to-wire in a race that went caution free. Bettis won by a margin of 5.753 seconds over Santos III.

“We found a fuel issue yesterday during practice and were devastated at the time” explained Bettis in vicyory lane. “We pulled the tail tank off today and put another one we had in the trailer and it ran. So, it must have been a tail tank issue.My guys never give up and I’m thankful fot them.

“On the start I actuallly thought Bobby was gonna beat ne into one. We kinda just drag raced into one. Once we were even at the flagstand I told myself I’m not lifting until I get into the corner. Overall a good weekend” concluded Bettis.

Following Bettis was Santos III, Hamilton Jr, Liguori, and Jimmy McCune rounding out the top five.

Bettis’ victory gave the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series a strong showing in head-head cmpetition against the sister series of Must See Racing. It was the first career MSR win for Bettis, and worth $5,000 for his efforts.

40-Lap Feature Finish:

1. 61-Colton Bettis; 2. 22a-Bobby Santos III; 3. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.; 4. 5-Joe Liguori; 5. 88-Jimmy McCune; 6. P1-Daniel Miller; 7. 10z-Kevin Mingus; 8. 88jr-Jimmy McCune Jr.; 9. 6s-Tyler Porter; 10. 55-Tommy Nichols; 11. 75-Robert Tyler; 12. 26-Brady Allum; 13. 24-Dylan Reynolds; 14. 75x-Brian Tyler