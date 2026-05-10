Gravel Grabs the Morgan Cup with Dominant Williams Grove Win

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 9, 2026) – The Pennsylvania Posse had to stretch a tad to claim the rights to Friday’s HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup opener with Enumclaw, WA’s Kasey Kahne winning in the Macri Motorsports car, but there’s no doubt about who the finale belonged to.

David Gravel is a two-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion chasing a third straight title. He’s the best of the best, and he made sure the Morgan Cup is heading to World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, NC for the year.

The Watertown, CT native lined up on the outside of the front row for the Williams Grove Speedway 30-lapper and rocketed around polesitter Kasey Kahne on the opening circuit. Gravel ripped through traffic around the 1/2 mile as the laps fell away. The Big Game Motorsports No. 2 was a rocket ship like it has been several times in 2026. Justin Whittall surged into second late and closed in on Gravel, but he couldn’t find quite enough speed to pose a threat. Gravel took the checkered flag, ripped possession of the Morgan Cup from the Posse, and banked $20,000.

“From that rain this morning, that grip up high was there,” Gravel explained. “They patted it down with the push trucks and water trucks. It just launched really good, and actually my motor was really cold. It didn’t run really good for the first five or six laps but had enough horsepower to beat him (Kahne) going into (Turn) 1. He didn’t try to slide me. It looked like he backpedaled and tried to run the bottom, but that was obviously the winning move of the race. You just don’t know; this could’ve been 10 cautions or green-to-checkered. Luckily, it went green-to-checkered.”

Gravel is up to 125 career victories with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Williams Grove is the first track where he’s reached double digit World of Outlaws triumphs as Saturday’s score marked his 10th at the historic “Keystone State” facility. He joins Steve Kinser (38), Donny Schatz (21), Mark Kinser (18), Lance Dewease (17), and Sammy Swindell (16) as the sixth with at least 10. He and Big Game Motorsports also equaled Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports for the most trophies in 2026 with their fifth. The two powerhouses have combined to 10 of the 19 races this season.

Justin Whittall brought the Rod Gross Motorsports No. 67G home second to notch his best career World of Outlaws finish.

Troy Wagaman Jr. finished third in the Heffner Racing No. 27, also marking his top result with The Greatest Show on Dirt and giving the Posse two of the three podium positions despite not getting the win.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Kasey Kahne completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Daryn Pittman clocked the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

David Gravel collected his eighth Simpson Quick Time of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Kasey Kahne (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Justin Whittall (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Chad Trout (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Kasey Kahne.

Kahne also topped the Toyota Dash.

Daryn Pittman won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Carson Macedo earned KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Freddie Rahmer was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

David Gravel laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars meet up with the USAC National Sprint Cars at Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway for #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG on May 15-16. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[2]; 2. 67G-Justin Whittall[4]; 3. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 5. 39M-Kasey Kahne[1]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[9]; 7. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[3]; 8. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 9. 48-Danny Dietrich[12]; 10. 17B-Bill Balog[10]; 11. 83-Michael Kofoid[14]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart[15]; 13. 1X-Chad Trout[8]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson[13]; 15. 95-Kody Hartlaub[18]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz[16]; 17. 75-Cameron Smith[17]; 18. 27-Emerson Axsom[11]; 19. 17N-Dylan Norris[19]; 20. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[23]; 21. (DNF) 69K-Daryn Pittman[21]; 22. (DNF) 22-Doug Hammaker[22]; 23. (DNF) 41R-Logan Rumsey[24]; 24. (DNF) 11-TJ Stutts[26]; 25. (DNF) 12-Brent Shearer[25]; 26. (DNF) 11A-Austin Bishop[20]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]; 2. 22-Doug Hammaker[1]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 4. 41R-Logan Rumsey[3]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]; 6. 39-JJ Loss[6]; 7. 51-Scott Bogucki[10]; 8. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 9. 16C-Skylar Gee[9]; 10. 11-TJ Stutts[7]; 11. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[12]; 12. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]; 13. 91-Preston Lattomus[15]; 14. (DNF) 12-Brent Shearer[13]; 15. (DNF) 17-Spencer Bayston[11]; 16. (DNF) 45S-Samuel Miller[19]; 17. (DNS) 27S-Dylan Cisney; 18. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell; 19. (DNS) 23D-Chase Dietz; 20. (DNS) 8-Lance Dewease

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 39M-Kasey Kahne[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[4]; 3. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[2]; 4. 67G-Justin Whittall[3]; 5. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]; 6. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 7. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 8. 1X-Chad Trout[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 5. 75-Cameron Smith[5]; 6. 41R-Logan Rumsey[8]; 7. 11-TJ Stutts[9]; 8. 22-Doug Hammaker[3]; 9. (DNF) 12-Brent Shearer[4]; 10. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Kasey Kahne[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 5. 17N-Dylan Norris[5]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 7. 16C-Skylar Gee[9]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 9. 91-Preston Lattomus[8]; 10. 45S-Samuel Miller[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67G-Justin Whittall[1]; 2. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 95-Kody Hartlaub[3]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 8. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[6]; 9. 27S-Dylan Cisney[7]; 10. (DNF) 8-Lance Dewease[10]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout[1]; 2. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop[3]; 6. 39-JJ Loss[5]; 7. 51-Scott Bogucki[8]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]; 9. 23D-Chase Dietz[10]; 10. (DNF) 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 16.431[19]; 2. 39M-Kasey Kahne, 16.543[2]; 3. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.561[14]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom, 16.754[7]; 5. 22-Doug Hammaker, 16.796[15]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.803[3]; 7. 12-Brent Shearer, 16.814[12]; 8. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 16.829[17]; 9. 75-Cameron Smith, 16.877[9]; 10. 17N-Dylan Norris, 16.890[11]; 11. 23-Garet Williamson, 16.928[20]; 12. 17-Spencer Bayston, 16.946[6]; 13. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.952[16]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.973[10]; 15. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 16.977[1]; 16. 91-Preston Lattomus, 17.073[5]; 17. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.105[13]; 18. 16C-Skylar Gee, 17.161[18]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 17.277[8]; 20. 45S-Samuel Miller, 17.342[4]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 67G-Justin Whittall, 16.897[6]; 2. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.970[11]; 3. 99M-Ashton Torgerson, 16.978[3]; 4. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 17.005[12]; 5. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 17.015[17]; 6. 11A-Austin Bishop, 17.042[20]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.043[16]; 8. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 17.089[19]; 9. 83-Michael Kofoid, 17.103[7]; 10. 39-JJ Loss, 17.221[9]; 11. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 17.233[14]; 12. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.234[4]; 13. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 17.256[18]; 14. 15-Donny Schatz, 17.298[1]; 15. 7S-Chris Windom, 17.310[8]; 16. 51-Scott Bogucki, 17.311[10]; 17. 2C-Cole Macedo, 17.424[2]; 18. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 17.497[5]; 19. 8-Lance Dewease, 17.799[13]; 20. 23D-Chase Dietz, 18.287[15]