WET WEATHER CONTINUES TO PLAGUE WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S SCHEDULE

By Mike Swanger &

With rain most of Friday into early Saturday morning plus thunderstorms predicted for late afternoon Saturday, soggy weather has once again postponed Wayne County Speedway’s opening night. For the sixth time this season, although one was a scheduled night off that would have been rained out anyway, late week rains with no drying weather, has kept Orrville’s Historic Oval shut down. Looking for sunshine and dryer conditions, WCS will hope for racing weather next Saturday, May 16 for the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) challenging the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints along with the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the Flynn’s Tire & Auto Modifieds, the Canton Glass House Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Sport Compacts. Gates will open at 3 pm, Hot laps/Qualifying at 6 pm and Racing at 7 pm.

On Sunday, May 24, the All Star Circuit of Champions will roll in for the Rick Susong Memorial with the Modifieds, Super Stocks and Sport Compacts on the racing card.

Then right back on Thursday, May 28, the World of Outlaw Late Models will invade for the Lonewolf 40 along with the Whitley, Gahm & Rayburn 20 for the UMP Modifieds. The WoO Late Models will chase after a $12,000 to win prize plus lap money for each lap led while the UMP Modifieds will have a $2,000 to win feature. Both class’ will have contingency bonus’ all the way through the Feature’s and Last Chance races.

Tune in Sunday nights to Turn2Talk as Ryan Pearson and Jason Flory along with special guest talk about what is happenning at Wayne County Speedway. The show starts at 7 pm and can be seen on the tracks Facebook page or on YouTube(Waynecospeedway).