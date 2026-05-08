Ricky Lewis takes GLTS win at I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa,MI (May 8,2026)- Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis chased Korbyn Hayslett for 15 laps in the 25 lap feature at I-96 Speedway and took the top spot on lap 16 and didn’t look back taking the checkers in the Great Lakes Traditional Sprint win Friday night. Following Lewis at the stripe was Steve Irwin, Jess Vermillion, Jakeb Boxell and Korbyn Hayslett.

410 Sprints – Non-Winged

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[5]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[10]; 4. 54JB-Jakeb Boxell[6]; 5. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[1]; 6. 42-Max Adams[2]; 7. 33M-Mike Miller[8]; 8. 19-Matt Cooley[7]; 9. 18K-Kole Kirkman[20]; 10. 73-Blake Vermillion[16]; 11. 49-Brian Ruhlman[9]; 12. 25-Max Frank[11]; 13. 24L-Lee Underwood[12]; 14. 87-Paul Dues[17]; 15. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[18]; 16. 32M-Derek Hastings[4]; 17. 57B-Billy Briscoe[19]; 18. 33-RJ Payne[22]; 19. 10G-Kent Gardner[21]; 20. (DNF) 33F-Jason Ferguson[13]; 21. (DNF) 10S-Jay Steinebach[15]; 22. (DNF) 16-Jackson Slone[14]; 23. (DNS) 18-Aiden Salisbury

Engler Machine and Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]; 2. 54JB-Jakeb Boxell[3]; 3. 19-Matt Cooley[4]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[5]; 5. 33F-Jason Ferguson[1]; 6. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]; 7. 33-RJ Payne[7]; 8. 57B-Billy Briscoe[8]

Miami Paint Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Max Adams[1]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[4]; 3. 33M-Mike Miller[3]; 4. 25-Max Frank[5]; 5. 16-Jackson Slone[8]; 6. (DNF) 18K-Kole Kirkman[6]; 7. (DNF) 87-Paul Dues[2]; 8. (DNS) 18-Aiden Salisbury

MacAllister CAT Rental Store Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[3]; 2. 32M-Derek Hastings[2]; 3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[4]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[7]; 5. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]; 6. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[1]; 7. 10G-Kent Gardner[6]

Qualifying A (99 Laps): 1. 19-Matt Cooley, 15.947[2]; 2. 54JB-Jakeb Boxell, 16.114[7]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 16.145[6]; 4. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 16.352[3]; 5. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 16.573[5]; 6. 73-Blake Vermillion, 16.600[1]; 7. 33-RJ Payne, 16.893[8]; 8. 57B-Billy Briscoe, 17.654[4]

Qualifying B (99 Laps): 1. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.019[4]; 2. 33M-Mike Miller, 16.030[3]; 3. 87-Paul Dues, 16.143[2]; 4. 42-Max Adams, 16.395[8]; 5. 25-Max Frank, 16.724[7]; 6. (DNS) 18K-Kole Kirkman; 7. (DNS) 18-Aiden Salisbury; 8. (DNS) 16-Jackson Slone

Qualifying C (99 Laps): 1. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.918[4]; 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 16.333[7]; 3. 32M-Derek Hastings, 17.056[5]; 4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 17.274[2]; 5. 10S-Jay Steinebach[3]; 6. (DNS) 10G-Kent Gardner; 7. (DNS) 24L-Lee Underwood