Kahne Tops Williams Grove Duel with Haudenschild for First World of Outlaws Win

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 8, 2026) – Add his name to the record books. Kasey Kahne is forever a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series winner.

The kid from Enumclaw, WA made his debut with The Greatest Show on Dirt on Aug. 22, 1997 at Grays Harbor Raceway in his home state. After that, he made a successful journey into NASCAR that included wins in the Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400. Kahne ventured into Sprint Car team ownership that brought six World of Outlaws titles with Brad Sweet (five) and Daryn Pittman (one). But one thing that remained absent from his résumé was a victory with the World of Outlaws as a driver.

Entering Friday’s HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup opener at Williams Grove Speedway, Kahne had made 227 starts with the Series and boasted a pair of third place runs as his best results. But 10,364 days after he made that first appearance at Grays Harbor, Kahne finally made his way to Victory Lane.

With Anthony Macri sidelined due to an injury, Macri Motorsports opted to put Kahne in the car for a stretch of racing in Pennsylvania. Friday marked only their third night together, and Kahne forever cemented his name in the sport’s history. He fended off an early challenge from David Gravel and survived a fierce duel with Sheldon Haudenschild in the closing laps to take the checkered flag.

“This is crazy,” Kahne said. “I couldn’t believe this would happen this weekend. Two weeks ago, I was still building my own cars to get prepared to hopefully race them later this year. Nick Macri and their whole family. Man, this whole Macri Motorsports team. Joe Mooney, he’s exceptional on the wrenches. He worked at KKR (Kasey Kahne Racing), and he’s done so much more since then with Anthony. Bob, Doug, the whole team. This is a really good team.”

It was an extraordinarily special moment for Macri Motorsports crew chief, Joe Mooney, as well. Kahne’s team was a major part of his career and path to where he’s at now.

“It’s just badass,” Mooney said. “It’s a little bit of repaying the favor of getting to work for him (Kahne) for four years and a lot of good times. When I went to take this job and told him I was probably leaving and where I was going, he was my biggest cheerleader. It’s pretty damn cool.”

Kahne becomes the 156th different competitor to top a World of Outlaws Feature and the third from the state of Washington, joining Jason Solwold and Travis Jacobsen. It’s Macri Motorsports’ 10th triumph with The Greatest Show on Dirt but first with a driver other than Anthony in the car. With Kahne’s own acknowledgement of being in the No. 39M making him Posse for the stint, the win also knotted up the score in the rivalry after Michael “Buddy” Kofoid claimed the first battle at Lincoln Speedway on Tuesday for the World of Outlaws.

Sheldon Haudenschild brought the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 home second for his fourth podium of the year.

David Gravel rounded out the podium in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 to slightly up his point lead over Carson Macedo.

Chase Dietz and Troy Wagaman Jr. completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel clocked both his seventh Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night and seventh Simpson Quick Time of the year.

Heat Races belonged to Kasey Kahne (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Chase Dietz (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), David Gravel (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Bill Balog (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Chase Dietz.

Dietz also topped the Toyota Dash.

Doug Hammaker won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Cameron Smith picked up KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Daryn Pittman was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson got the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race in his debut with Moody Motorsports.

Kasey Kahne laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to T.J. Stutts.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series battles the Pennsylvania Posse at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday, May 9 for $15,000 and the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39M-Kasey Kahne[2]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 23D-Chase Dietz[1]; 5. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[11]; 7. 69K-Daryn Pittman[7]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[10]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]; 12. 48-Danny Dietrich[16]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston[12]; 14. 95-Kody Hartlaub[8]; 15. 75-Cameron Smith[23]; 16. 11-TJ Stutts[9]; 17. 67G-Justin Whittall[15]; 18. 8-Lance Dewease[20]; 19. 11A-Austin Bishop[17]; 20. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[19]; 21. 22-Doug Hammaker[21]; 22. 12-Brent Shearer[22]; 23. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[24]; 24. 7S-Chris Windom[25]; 25. 2C-Cole Macedo[27]; 26. (DNF) 17N-Dylan Norris[26]; 27. (DNF) 1X-Chad Trout[18]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 22-Doug Hammaker[1]; 2. 12-Brent Shearer[2]; 3. 75-Cameron Smith[6]; 4. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 5. 17N-Dylan Norris[4]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 8. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[10]; 9. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 11. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 12. 91-Preston Lattomus[12]; 13. (DNF) 41R-Logan Rumsey[11]; 14. (DNF) 10X-Ryan Smith[14]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 2. 10X-Ryan Smith[1]; 3. 27S-Dylan Cisney[4]; 4. 45S-Samuel Miller[5]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[10]; 6. (DNF) 3D-Dave Grube[8]; 7. (DNF) 23A-Chris Arnold[3]; 8. (DNS) 39-JJ Loss; 9. (DNS) 2C-Cole Macedo; 10. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell; 11. (DNS) 51R-Freddie Rahmer

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 23D-Chase Dietz[1]; 2. 39M-Kasey Kahne[2]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 5. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[8]; 7. 69K-Daryn Pittman[5]; 8. 95-Kody Hartlaub[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Kasey Kahne[1]; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub[2]; 3. 11-TJ Stutts[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop[4]; 6. 99M-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 7. 51-Scott Bogucki[9]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]; 9. 10X-Ryan Smith[10]; 10. 45S-Samuel Miller[11]; 11. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23D-Chase Dietz[1]; 2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 4. 67G-Justin Whittall[4]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 7. 22-Doug Hammaker[5]; 8. 41R-Logan Rumsey[11]; 9. 23A-Chris Arnold[10]; 10. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[7]; 11. (DNF) 51R-Freddie Rahmer[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 1X-Chad Trout[4]; 6. 17N-Dylan Norris[6]; 7. 75-Cameron Smith[7]; 8. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[9]; 9. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 10. 39-JJ Loss[10]; 11. 16C-Skylar Gee[11]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 8-Lance Dewease[6]; 6. 12-Brent Shearer[5]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson[9]; 8. 91-Preston Lattomus[7]; 9. 27S-Dylan Cisney[8]; 10. 3D-Dave Grube[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 39M-Kasey Kahne, 16.446[8]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz, 16.478[18]; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 16.574[3]; 4. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 16.637[12]; 5. 11-TJ Stutts, 16.689[2]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 16.706[6]; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.754[17]; 8. 67G-Justin Whittall, 16.774[21]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 16.792[15]; 10. 22-Doug Hammaker, 16.854[9]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell, 16.931[22]; 12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.938[19]; 13. 99M-Ashton Torgerson, 16.953[5]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 16.985[10]; 15. 27-Emerson Axsom, 16.991[16]; 16. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 16.992[20]; 17. 51-Scott Bogucki, 17.081[4]; 18. 7S-Chris Windom, 17.123[13]; 19. 10X-Ryan Smith, 17.174[14]; 20. 23A-Chris Arnold, 17.238[1]; 21. 45S-Samuel Miller, 17.326[7]; 22. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 17.456[11]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 16.379[11]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 16.651[6]; 3. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.655[9]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.707[19]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.719[8]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.759[7]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.776[13]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston, 16.793[12]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.806[14]; 10. 12-Brent Shearer, 16.854[18]; 11. 17N-Dylan Norris, 16.876[20]; 12. 8-Lance Dewease, 16.889[3]; 13. 75-Cameron Smith, 16.894[1]; 14. 91-Preston Lattomus, 16.915[15]; 15. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 16.979[5]; 16. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 16.981[21]; 17. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 16.998[16]; 18. 23-Garet Williamson, 17.076[2]; 19. 39-JJ Loss, 17.104[10]; 20. 3D-Dave Grube, 17.228[17]; 21. 16C-Skylar Gee, 17.269[4]