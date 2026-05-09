MIKEY SMITH LEADS FLAG-TO-FLAG IN CAUTION-FREE SEASON OPENER AT OUTLAW SPEEDWAY

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – At the season opener for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints, it was the man they call DJ Steeze when on the turntables taking his second career win.

Starting second, Mikey Smith passed Nick Webb on lap one, led all 25 laps and won the Dandy Miniseries event at Outlaw Speedway.

Last October in the Hoag Memorial, Smith led an opening handful of laps before losing the lead and finishing outside the podium.

“We had high hopes and fell short [last October], but we came back tonight in the same hope that we’re going to go forward and win,” said Smith post-race. “I’m happy that we showed up and did good.”

Webb and Smith started up front. Smith took the lead at the green and quickly built a commanding gap over Zach Sobotka and others.

By lap five, Smith moved through lapped traffic smoothly and extended his lead over Sobotka to three seconds.

As the race progressed, Jordan Hutton rebounded through the field. On lap 11, he boldly went four wide among lapped cars, executed a slidejob to reach third, then passed Sobotka for second with seven laps left.

“J-Hutt” relentlessly cut into Smith’s lead, but ran out of laps as Mikey Smith captured the win by 0.8s.

“A lot of people like to roll the top once it gets slicked off, but I’m really a bottom guy at heart and I really like the technicality of making the bottom work,” Smith said.

Hutton roared into Friday night with significant momentum. A couple of weeks ago, the No. 66 driver secured his first 360 win with the Empire Super Sprints at Outlaw. With a chance to rack up the most Outlaw wins for a CRSA driver, the quest ended just one spot short.

“We had a lot of momentum going on top,” said Hutton on passing Sobotka for second. “I was able to get up there and once I did, we gained a lot of speed. The top was coming in as well as it did.”

Defending series champion Zach Sobotka launched his title defense impressively with a third-place finish, extending his illustrious top-five streak from last season.

Dalton Herrick took the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award, gaining six spots to finish 12th.

31 drivers checked in this evening.

CRSA now takes a week off before returning on Memorial Day weekend, May 24, at Weedsport Speedway to kick off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. For those who can’t attend, action can be seen live on DIRTVision.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 4ST-Mikey Smith[2]; 2. 66-Jordan Hutton[3]; 3. 38-Zach Sobotka[8]; 4. 27G-Dillon Paddock[6]; 5. 4S-Johnny Smith[4]; 6. 25G-Tyler Graves[5]; 7. 9K-Kyle Pierce[7]; 8. 27W-Nick Webb[1]; 9. 3A-Jeff Trombley[11]; 10. 2-Tomy Moreau[10]; 11. 99-Adam Depuy[9]; 12. 29-Dalton Herrick[18]; 13. 28-Ron Greek[15]; 14. 18C-Dan Craun[17]; 15. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[12]; 16. 3-Bailey Boyd[14]; 17. 25-Cameron Moss[16]; 18. 9Z-Zach Bobbett[24]; 19. 22-Gary Drum[21]; 20. 18-Timmy Lotz[23]; 21. 31C-Maverick Coffey[22]; 22. 10SR-Paul Colagiovanni Sr[25]; 23. D9-Dustin Sehn[19]; 24. 23-John Smith[20]; 25. 10N-Nathan Pierce[13]

B Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Gary Drum[2]; 2. 31C-Maverick Coffey[1]; 3. 18-Timmy Lotz[4]; 4. 9Z-Zach Bobbett[6]; 5. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[3]; 6. 10SR-Paul Colagiovanni Sr[5]; 7. 17E-Ethan Gray[8]; 8. 3V-Zach Virkler[10]; 9. (DNF) 21B-Blake Warner[9]; 10. (DNS) 4-Cliff Pierce; 11. (DNS) 121-Steve Glover

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 3A-Jeff Trombley[1]; 2. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[3]; 3. 10N-Nathan Pierce[4]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Adam Depuy[3]; 2. 3A-Jeff Trombley[2]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 4. 25-Cameron Moss[1]; 5. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 6. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[4]; 7. 9Z-Zach Bobbett[8]; 8. (DNS) 121-Steve Glover

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4ST-Mikey Smith[1]; 2. 9K-Kyle Pierce[4]; 3. 2-Tomy Moreau[6]; 4. 10N-Nathan Pierce[2]; 5. D9-Dustin Sehn[5]; 6. 18-Timmy Lotz[3]; 7. 22-Gary Drum[8]; 8. (DNF) 21B-Blake Warner[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27W-Nick Webb[1]; 2. 4S-Johnny Smith[5]; 3. 3-Bailey Boyd[4]; 4. 28-Ron Greek[2]; 5. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[7]; 6. 31C-Maverick Coffey[8]; 7. 4-Cliff Pierce[3]; 8. 3V-Zach Virkler[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 25G-Tyler Graves[4]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[7]; 3. 27G-Dillon Paddock[6]; 4. 18C-Dan Craun[1]; 5. 23-John Smith[5]; 6. 10SR-Paul Colagiovanni Sr[3]; 7. 17E-Ethan Gray[2]

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.