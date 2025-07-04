Stambaugh Charges from Fifth for GLSS Win at Waynesfield

By Zach Hiser

Waynesfield, OH – Three of Max Stambaugh’s six feature wins in 2025 have come from the front row. Tonight, Stambaugh proved he can pass racecars to win as well, rolling off fifth for the 25 lap main event from Waynesfield Raceway Park.

Jared Horstman and Kasey Jedrzejek led the field to green and the race was intense from the drop of the green flag. Horstman got the holeshot in turns one and two, behind him it was three wide for the third spot with Stambaugh, Jac Nickles, and Darren Dryden battling for the final step of the podium while Jedrzejek held down second. Stambaugh took the second spot at the line and went to work trying to catch Horstman.

Meanwhile, Keith Sheffer, Jr, who started ninth, was battling with Jedrzejek for third as Nickles and Dryden fell back. With seven laps complete, Sheffer quickly closed in on Stambaugh and brought Jedrzejek with him, but a bobble on the cushion in turns three and four kicked Sheffer’s No.14 sideways and Jedrzejek had nowhere to hide as he clipped the front of Sheffer sending the No.11N for a flip in turn four. All drivers were uninjured.

On the restart, Stambaugh challenged Horstman for the lead but tucked in line. The race was slowed for a second time when Chase Dunham spun in turn one which ended his night.

Dustin Daggett was on the move after the restart, putting his No.85 on the top of the race track to build momentum but making technical passes in traffic around the bottom. At the front, Stambaugh used the bottom of the race track as well to catch Horstman in traffic. With seven laps to go, the No.71H put his car to the front of the field; however, his journey to six wins wasn’t complete yet. Kobe Allison spun at the top of turn four as the field was coming to the white flag, setting up a green-white-checkered finish.

Stambaugh fired on the bottom of the race track and was committed to that line for the final two rotations. Horstman, on the other hand, tried to build as much momentum as he could on the top of the track but couldn’t pull in Stambaugh who got the win. Daggett moved up five from his starting spot to finish third, Nickels fourth, Mike Keegan from 12th to round out the top five.

“You know me, I like when the bottom comes in a little bit,” Stambaugh said after the race. “Jared was spinning his tires off two and I think I got my wing back quicker than him, but I knew when that yellow came out, Jared would have something for me. I’m sure he went to the top [on the restart], I rolled the wing back and said ‘He’s gonna have to beat me around the top’.”

The next even for the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP is Friday, July 4th at Limaland Motorsports Park for Firecracker Friday. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch the action LIVE on www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Jared Horstman was the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier.

Jared Horstman won Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race Number One.

Kasey Jedrzejek won Howard Johnson by Wyndham Heat Race Number Two.

Darren Dryden won Miami Pain Heat Race Number Three.

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[8]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[3]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[12]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie[6]; 8. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]; 9. 7C-Phil Gressman[14]; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo[20]; 11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[17]; 12. 6-Ryan Coniam[13]; 13. 17X-Mason Hannagan[16]; 14. 37-Noah Dunlap[11]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill[23]; 16. 24-Kobe Allison[7]; 17. 11H-Caleb Harmon[24]; 18. 83-Adam Cruea[19]; 19. 5J-Jake Hesson[18]; 20. 11G-Luke Griffith[21]; 21. 66-Chase Dunham[10]; 22. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[9]; 23. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 24. (DNS) 70-Eli Lakin