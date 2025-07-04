Several Big Paydays Await World of Outlaws Teams

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (July 3, 2025) – Huset’s Speedway opened the bank vault two weeks ago, and that door isn’t closing anytime soon.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is now fully immersed in the Summer of Money. As temperatures rise, so do the purses for the country’s best Sprint Car drivers.

The major money chasing began in a huge way at Huset’s. The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards put up two six-figure paydays, including the year’s highest with a $250,000-to-win finale. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid banked both big checks to become only the third driver in the sport’s history with a pair of six-figure scores in a week.

That was only the beginning of what promises to be a lucrative stretch during the warmest season of the year. Many races paying at least $20,000 are on the calendar, including two more six-figure payouts. Wallets will be stuffed. Bank accounts will be booming. Life-changing money is up for grabs.

The Summer of Money is here.

Let’s take a look at the lucrative stretch ahead:

Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals (July 15) | $15,000-to-win | Attica Raceway Park: Brad Doty puts a lot of effort into the growth of the sport through a variety of avenues, and his contributions continue with a prestigious event during a popular week of Ohio Sprint Car racing.

The Brad Doty Classic always brings a stout field of cars to Attica Raceway Park as the sport’s best face off with Ohio’s stout local contingent. A $15,000 check awaits the winner of this year’s running.

David Gravel claimed last year’s edition, while Kyle Larson has won three of the last five. Nobody has topped more than Donny Schatz’s record tally of four.

Kings Royal (July 18-19) | $25,000/$200,000-to-win | Eldora Speedway: Tony Stewart continues to make Earl Baltes proud as he helps push the Kings Royal to another level in 2025. This year’s 42nd running is set to hand out a record $200,000 in riches to the winner. It’ll be only the fifth Sprint Car race ever to award at least a $200,000 payday. The purse also boasts a whopping $5,000 to simply make the main event.

The weekend will begin with the Knight Before the Kings Royal, and the winner will bank $25,000. More than $500,000 in purse money is up for grabs over the two nights at “The Big E” with the World of Outlaws.

Steve Kinser owns the record for the most Kings Royal crowns, having been coronated on seven occasions. Donny Schatz has six on his résumé and will be aiming to tie “The King” and earn the 14th six-figure payday of his career. David Gravel grabbed his first crown last year.

C&D Rigging Summer Nationals (July 25-26) | $12,000/$20,000-to-win | Williams Grove Speedway: It’s more than just bragging rights on the line when the World of Outlaws face off with the Pennsylvania Posse on the final weekend of July.

The Williams Grove Speedway staple puts a $20,000 grand prize up for grabs as the two sides battle at the famed 1/2 mile.

David Gravel is the defending Summer Nationals champion, but it was the PA Posse getting the upper hand at the most recent Series visit to Williams Grove in May when Anthony Macri kept the Morgan Cup in the “Keystone State.”

Ironman 55 (Aug. 1-2) | $12,000/$25,000-to-win | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park: The year’s most demanding race deserves a big payday, and that’s exactly what the Ironman 55 will deliver. The grueling 55-lapper tests the skill, stamina, and endurance of all who qualify for the finale. Wrestling 900-horsepower beasts for 55 circuits around a 1/3-mile facility with a track record in the nine-second bracket… It’s not for the weak.

A $25,000 check and the title of Ironman await the driver who can conquer I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. Last year, Kyle Larson equaled Craig Dollansky for the most Ironman 55 titles with his third, driving from 12th to Victory Lane.

NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 6-9) | $12,000/$12,000/$4,000/$195,000-to-win | Knoxville Raceway: There is no Sprint Car race more prestigious than the Knoxville Nationals, and it comes with a healthy payday, too. The winner of this year’s 64th running will take home a record $195,000 along with cementing their name in the history books.

But the money at the Knoxville Nationals is about so much more than the winner’s share. The purse constructed for Saturday’s finale alone exceeds $800,000. Simply making the main event guarantees a $15,000 payday, and each position gained adds more money through the entire field.

The last two editions, and three of the last four, have belonged to Kyle Larson. This year, he could join Steve Kinser and Donny Schatz as the third driver to top three in a row.

L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout (Aug. 30-31) | $15,000/$25,000-to-win | Huset’s Speedway: If you thought the High Bank Nationals would be the only time Huset’s is paying good money in 2025, think again.

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to the Brandon, SD oval on Labor Day weekend for the Huset’s Shootout. The two-day event begins with a $15,000-to-win main event before culminating in a $25,000-to-win/$1,750-to-start Sunday showdown. Add it all up, and Huset’s is offering more than a million dollars in purse money to World of Outlaws teams in 2025.

Last year, the Huset’s Shootout was swapped to the High Bank Nationals after weather interfered in June, and it was Buddy Kofoid taking what would be the first of three straight six-figure Huset’s paydays.

Dennis Roth Classic (Sept. 19-20) | $12,000/$83,000-to-win | Thunderbowl Raceway: A two-week stay in California concludes with a nod to one of the sport’s most impactful car owners. And with the amount Dennis Roth has invested in Sprint Car racing, it’s only fitting the race that salutes him serves up a hearty reward.

Thunderbowl Raceway’s Dennis Roth Classic winner will add $83,000 to the bank account for the second year in a row. The event will also hand out a variety of meaty prizes from Qualifying all the way to the final checkered flag of the night.

This year marks the fourth edition of the event and second under World of Outlaws sanctioning. Rico Abreu claimed the inaugural, the second went to Justyn Cox, and last year, Carson Macedo swept the finale – and still likely has some meat left over in the freezer.

NO FALL-ING OFF: September 22 may be the official end of summer, but it doesn’t mean the World of Outlaws stars are done stuffing their wallets.

Multiple lucrative races remain when the calendar adjusts to the fall season, and they start on the very first weekend. Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink is bringing the World of Outlaws back to Findlay, OH’s Millstream Speedway on Friday, Sept. 26. Teams will aim for a $17,000 prize as a nod to Haudenschild’s car number on the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing ride.

Only a week later brings the final piece of Sprint Car racing’s Triple Crown. The World of Outlaws go head-to-head with the PA Posse at Williams Grove Speedway’s National Open with $75,000 heading to the champ, marking the sixth World of Outlaws race of the year paying at least $75K.

Fast forward three weeks where the rescheduled Jason Johnson Classic can be found. Mother Nature had other plans for the original date in April, but teams will still make it to Colcord, OK’s Arrowhead Speedway to honor the “Ragin’ Cajun” and race for $20,000 on Saturday, Oct. 25.

And the big money chasing goes all the way to the season-concluding World of Outlaws World Finals. The Dirt Track at Charlotte will wrap up the 2025 campaign on Nov. 5-8 with a pair of $15,000-to-win races followed by a $25,000-to-win finale.

For tickets to all World of Outlaws events, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap of the World of Outlaws season live on DIRTVision.