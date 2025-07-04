IT’S SPRINTACULAR! ﻿USAC SPRINT CARS TAKE ON LINCOLN PARK JULY 4-5

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (July 4, 2024)………It’s the most Sprintacular time of the year!

The United States of America’s 249th birthday weekend takes us to not one, but two-straight USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events on Friday-Saturday night, July 4-5, at Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway.

The 5/16-mile dirt oval is the playground for the 11th annual Sprintacular, which commences with a 30-lap, $6,000-to-win feature on Friday followed by a $10,000 winner’s share for Saturday’s 40-lap grand finale.

Let’s check out some of the storylines for the upcoming double race weekend!

LOGAN LOGGING LINCOLN PARK WINS

Logan Seavey and Abacus Racing were an unstoppable force one year ago as they swept both nights of the Sprintacular en route to the 2024 USAC National Sprint Car championship. For good measure, they even set a new one-lap USAC track record on the opening night of Sprintacular 2024 at a time of 11.959 seconds.

In fact, they won all three USAC National Sprint Car shows at Lincoln Park a year ago, having their streak stopped earlier this April with a third place result.

At press time, Seavey and Abacus stand fifth in series points. They finished a close second last weekend at Ohio’s Fremont Speedway, but a win (or two) on Hoosier soil would certainly lift their spirits heading into a summer stretch which will soon include USAC Indiana Sprint Week, a title they won a year ago.

THE TWO HORSE RACE

Kyle Cummins enters this weekend with his largest USAC National Sprint Car point lead of the year (107). To add to it, he’s the most recent USAC winner at Lincoln Park after scoring an April win, and he’s also the most recent series winner in general after collecting a win at Ohio’s Millstream Speedway last Sunday.

Furthermore, Cummins has so far accumulated 21 consecutive top-10 feature results to open the USAC National Sprint Car season, the most since C.J. Leary’s title season in 2019. Cummins owns two career USAC National Sprint Car wins at Lincoln Park and also took top honors at the 2019 edition of Sprintacular.

Justin Grant remains Cummins’ closest foe in the title fight. Grant’s six wins are only surpassed by Cummins’ seven. Grant recently punctuated his 97th career USAC feature victory, just three shy of becoming the eighth driver to reach the 100 win mark in the club’s history.

However, the record that could be tied this weekend is the all-time USAC National Sprint Car win record with Dave Darland at 62, Brady Bacon at 61 and Justin Grant at 60. A Grant win (or wins) would be a record book moment. His Sprintacular resume consists of a couple victories in 2018 and 2022.

THE SPRINTACULAR SEVEN

In fact, seven past Sprintacular winners are expected to compete in this weekend’s edition.

Five of them have each accrued two wins a piece since the event originated back in 2015: Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey and Kevin Thomas Jr. Two more have each notched on previous win in the event: Shane Cottle and Kyle Cummins.

Three drivers in this weekend’s field possess previous USAC National Sprint Car wins at Lincoln Park but are looking to park it in victory lane for their first Sprintacular victory: Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon and Jake Swanson.

THE RETURN OF THE THROTTLE

Perhaps no driver is more consistently terrific at Sprintacular than Shane Cottle, who has recorded 13 top-ten finishes in 14 career starts in the event, while also grabbing top-fives in seven of those 14.

Cottle’s highwater Sprintacular moment came in 2020 when he raced from sixth to the win. The longtime veteran has yet to make a USAC Sprint Car start this year, and has 348 in his career, which ranks 15th all-time.

Cottle will drive Jeff Olson’s number 34 this weekend, which has been a track championship winning team at Lincoln Park Speedway in recent years for the likes of Shane Hollingsworth and Brent Beauchamp. Count on them to be contenders this weekend.

MOLES ROLLS

Over his past eight starts, Mitchel Moles has strung together an average finish of 4.25. In that stretch, he’s finished as the runner-up three times and fourth another three times. Over the course of the season, he’s been the fast qualifier a series-leading six times.

Needless to say, Moles and Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports are hungry for a victory and Lincoln Park Speedway could be the spot for it to happen for the first time in a full calendar year.

Moles is having a bit of a breakout year on the consistency side, which has him third in the standings. A victory at Lincoln Park would be most welcome, and they even won a USAC Sprint Car feature there in the summer of 2022.

PUTNAMVILLE PILOTS

Kyle Shipley and Jadon Rogers are among the Lincoln Park regulars who’ve already won on the local scene during the 2025 season.

Shipley captured a victory at Lincoln Park’s season opener in April while Rogers took home a first place trophy in late May at the Putnamville oval.

Both have shown their prowess in USAC competition of late with Shipley leading his first USAC laps and finishing a career best sixth with the series at Lincoln Park in April. Rogers has won 12 times at Lincoln Park dating back to 2019, and owns a USAC National Sprint Car win, that coming at Tri-State Speedway in 2022.

RACE DETAILS

The 11th annual Sprintacular awaits this weekend, Friday-Saturday, July 4-5 at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway.

On Friday, the program consists of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus DIRTcar UMP Modifieds & Bombers. Front gates open at 5pm with the drivers meeting at 5:30 and cars on track at 6:15pm. General admission tickets are $30 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $45.

On Saturday, the program consists of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus Indiana Super Stocks & IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Front gates open at 5pm with the drivers meeting at 5:30 and cars on track at 6:15pm. General admission tickets are $30, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $45.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

﻿USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1525, 2-Justin Grant-1418, 3-Mitchel Moles-1280, 4-Briggs Danner-1207, 5-Logan Seavey-1180, 6-Robert Ballou-1158, 7-Jake Swanson-1136, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1079, 9-C.J. Leary-1065, 10-Kale Drake-1051.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/5/2024 – Logan Seavey – 11.959 – 94.071 mph

6 Laps – 8/23/1997 – Bill Rose – 1:22.90 – 81.423 mph

8 Laps – 7/29/2001 – Bryon Walters – 1:46.75 – 84.309 mph

10 Laps – 7/5/2024 – Justin Grant – 2:08.53 – 87.528 mph

12 Laps – 7/14/2014 – Jon Stanbrough – 2:40.15 – 84.296 mph

ALL-TIME SPRINTACULAR USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINS

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jerry Coons Jr., Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull

ALL-TIME SPRINTACULAR USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINNERS

2015: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Robert Ballou (7/5)

2016: Robert Ballou (7/1) & Thomas Meseraull (7/2)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/1)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/6) & Justin Grant (7/7)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/3)

2020: Shane Cottle (7/3) & Brady Bacon (7/4)

2021: C.J. Leary (7/2) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/3)

2022: C.J. Leary (7/1) & Justin Grant (7/2)

2023: Brady Bacon (7/3)

2024: Logan Seavey (7/5) & Logan Seavey (7/6)

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINS

6-Dave Darland

5-Sheldon Kinser

4-Brady Bacon

3-Robert Ballou & Logan Seavey

2-Steve Butler, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Jay Drake, Cory Kruseman, C.J. Leary & Jon Stanbrough

1-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt, Kelly Kinser, Mitchel Moles, Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINNERS

1981: Sheldon Kinser (9/16)

1983: Kelly Kinser (5/25) & Sheldon Kinser (8/24)

1984: Chuck Amati (5/23) & Sheldon Kinser (7/18)

1985: Sheldon Kinser (5/4) & Steve Butler (9/7)

1986: Steve Butler (5/17) & Sheldon Kinser (8/23)

1997: Jack Hewitt (7/27) & Dave Darland (8/23)

1998: Dave Darland (7/26) & Brad Fox (8/15)

1999: Dave Darland (7/24)

2000: Jay Drake (7/29)

2001: Jon Stanbrough (7/21)

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2003: Jay Drake (7/19)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2005: Dave Darland (7/19)

2010: Dickie Gaines (7/24) & Jon Stanbrough (9/10)

2012: Dave Darland (7/22)

2013: Chad Boespflug (7/4) & Bryan Clauson (7/18)

2014: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Robert Ballou (7/17)

2015: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Brady Bacon (7/16)

2016: Robert Ballou (7/1) & Brady Short (7/14)

2017: Robert Ballou (7/16)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/6) & Dave Darland (7/26)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/25)

2020: Shane Cottle (7/3), Brady Bacon (7/4), Chase Stockon (9/12) & Brady Bacon (9/12)

2021: C.J. Leary (7/2), Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/3) & Tanner Thorson

2022: C.J. Leary (7/1), Justin Grant (7/2) & Mitchel Moles (7/28)

2023: Brady Bacon (7/3) & Jake Swanson (7/27)

2024: Logan Seavey (7/5), Logan Seavey (7/6) & Logan Seavey (7/26)

2025: Kyle Cummins (4/11)

PAST BILL GARDNER SPRINTACULAR RESULTS:

2015 USAC FEATURE RESULTS: (30 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Chad Boespflug, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Casey Shuman, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 12. Josh Hodges, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Cole Smith, 15. Max McGhee, 16. Carson Short, 17. Brady Bacon, 18. Chris Babcock, 19. Brandon Mattox, 20. Brent Beauchamp, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Aaron Farney. NT

2015 MSCS FEATURE RESULTS: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Brady Bacon, 12. Max McGhee, 13. Carson Short, 14. Mike Gass, 15. A.J. Hopkins, 16. Josh Spencer, 17. Kyle Cummins, 18. Kurt Gross, 19. Donny Brackett, 20. Mitch Wissmiller, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg. NT

2016 USAC FEATURE RESULTS: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chad Boespflug, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Josh Hodges, 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. Max McGhee, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Jerry Coons Jr., 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Cole Ketcham, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Brent Beauchamp, 19. Shane Cockrum, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Bret Mellenberndt, 22. Thomas Meseraull, 23. Logan Jarrett, 24. Landon Simon. NT

2016 MSCS FEATURE RESULTS: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Jeff Bland Jr., 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Brent Beauchamp, 6. C.J. Leary, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Dickie Gaines, 10. Brady Short, 11. A.J. Hopkins, 12. Josh Hodges, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Carson Short, 15. Tyler Thomas, 16. Brandon Morin, 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 18. Colten Cottle, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Tyler Hewitt, 21. Jarett Andretti.

2017 MSCS FEATURE RESULTS: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Ryan Bernal, 4. Kody Swanson, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. A.J. Hopkins, 7. Carson Short, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Brady Short, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Garrett Aitken, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Brent Beauchamp, 17. Kent Schmidt, 18. Matt Westfall, 19. Matt McDonald, 20. C.J. Leary, 21. Tyler Hewitt. NT

2018 USAC FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (5), 2. A.J. Hopkins (4), 3. Jason McDougal (22), 4. Chris Windom (21), 5. Jordan Kinser (1), 6. Thomas Meseraull (13), 7. Dave Darland (20), 8. Brandon Mattox (12), 9. Robert Ballou (17), 10. Josh Hodges (9), 11. Brady Bacon (6), 12. C.J. Leary (10), 13. Carson Short (7), 14. Kody Swanson (8), 15. Chase Stockon (11), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 17. Isaac Chapple (23), 18. Mario Clouser (19), 19. Justin Grant (15), 20. Tony DiMattia (3), 21. Tim Creech (14), 22. Brent Beauchamp (16), 23. Colten Cottle (18). NT

2018 MSCS FEATURE: 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Carson Short, 4. Brent Beauchamp, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. Isaac Chapple, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Shane Cockrum, 10. A.J. Hopkins, 11. Colten Cottle, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Stephen Schnapf, 15. Donny Brackett, 16. Joe Stornetta, 17. Kody Swanson, 18. Kent Schmidt, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Jason McDougal.

2019 MSCS FEATURE: 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Jordan Kinser, 4. Brady Short, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Dakota Jackson, 7. Max Adams, 8. Bill Rose, 9. Shane Cockrum, 10. Koby Barksdale, 11. Garrett Aitken, 12. Hunter O’Neal, 13. Clinton Boyles, 14. Stephen Schnapf, 15. Donny Brackett, 16. Travis Berryhill, 17. Harley Burns, 18. Sterling Cling, 19. Blake Vermillion, 20. A.J. Hopkins. NT

2020 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cottle (6), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. Chris Windom (7), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Chase Stockon (11), 6. A.J. Hopkins (1), 7. Brent Beauchamp (8), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 9. Dakota Jackson (15), 10. Kyle Cummins (17), 11. Tanner Thorson (18), 12. Dave Darland (4), 13. Garrett Aitken (19), 14. Mario Clouser (13), 15. Jadon Rogers (23), 16. Carson Short (3), 17. Brayden Fox (14), 18. Dustin Smith (12), 19. Brandon Mattox (16), 20. Jake Bland (10), 21. Aric Gentry (22), 22. Anton Hernandez (21), 23. Dickie Gaines (20), 24. Brady Bacon (24). NT

2020 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (8), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. Chase Stockon (7), 5. Tanner Thorson (2), 6. Brent Beauchamp (6), 7. Dave Darland (10), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 9. Brandon Mattox (11), 10. Carson Short (9), 11. Chris Windom (16), 12. Kyle Cummins (14), 13. Jordan Kinser (13), 14. Jonathan Vennard (17), 15. Mario Clouser (20), 16. Jadon Rogers (24), 17. Dakota Jackson (23), 18. Travis Berryhill (18), 19. Garrett Aitken (19), 20. Jake Swanson (21), 21. Max Adams (4), 22. Aric Gentry (22), 23. Stephen Schnapf (15), 24. Thomas Meseraull (12). NT

2021 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (11), 2. Jake Swanson (3), 3. Shane Cottle (6), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 5. Brady Bacon (2), 6. Chris Windom (4), 7. Justin Grant (10), 8. Cannon McIntosh (20), 9. Zach Daum (1), 10. Chase Stockon (12), 11. Paul Nienhiser (21), 12. Robert Ballou (13), 13. Mario Clouser (19), 14. Riley Kreisel (15), 15. Kyle Cummins (5), 16. Alec Sipes (17), 17. Carson Garrett (23-P), 18. Carson Short (9), 19. Harley Burns (14), 20. Cole Bodine (18), 21. Tanner Thorson (7), 22. Thomas Meseraull (22), 23. Ryan Thomas (16). NT

2021 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. Brady Bacon (3), 4. C.J. Leary (4), 5. Shane Cottle (6), 6. Jake Swanson (7), 7. Tanner Thorson (5), 8. Kyle Cummins (18), 9. Riley Kreisel (1), 10. Cannon McIntosh (12), 11. Chase Stockon (16), 12. Cole Bodine (8), 13. Carson Short (19), 14. Carson Garrett (10), 15. Paul Nienhiser (13), 16. Brayden Fox (11), 17. Robert Ballou (20), 18. Chris Windom (15), 19. Mario Clouser (9), 20. Stephen Schnapf (21), 21. Collin Ambrose (22), 22. Harley Burns (17). NT

2022 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (3), 2. Brady Bacon (6), 3. Kyle Cummins (9), 4. Chase Stockon (4), 5. Shane Cottle (12), 6. Tye Mihocko (10), 7. Jake Swanson (18), 8. Justin Grant (16), 9. Logan Seavey (7), 10. Jadon Rogers (14), 11. Matt Westfall (8), 12. Emerson Axsom (21), 13. Sterling Cling (17), 14. Brandon Mattox (20), 15. Mitchel Moles (19), 16. Dave Darland (11), 17. Brayden Fox (2), 18. Robert Ballou (5), 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 20. Collin Ambrose (23-P), 21. Carson Garrett (15), 22. Jason McDougal (13), 23. Koby Barksdale (22). NT

2022 USAC/MSCS NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (8), 2. Emerson Axsom (9), 3. Logan Seavey (11), 4. Jason McDougal (12), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Shane Cottle (14), 7. Robert Ballou (5), 8. Mitchel Moles (3), 9. Jake Swanson (7), 10. C.J. Leary (1), 11. Brady Bacon (15), 12. Brian Hayden (2), 13. Tye Mihocko (18), 14. Jadon Rogers (23-U), 15. Cole Bodine (19), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (13), 17. Brent Beauchamp (22), 18. Jake Scott (16), 19. Zack Pretorius (17), 20. Austin Graby (26-U), 21. Carson Garrett (24-M), 22. Harley Burns (21), 23. Dave Darland (10), 24. Brandon Mattox (20), 25. Chase Stockon (6), 26. Aric Gentry (25-M). NT

2023 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Justin Grant (3), 3. Jake Swanson (6), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (7), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (14), 8. Robert Ballou (17), 9. Brent Beauchamp (9), 10. Logan Seavey (10), 11. Mitchel Moles (11), 12. Daison Pursley (12), 13. Max Adams (18), 14. Brayden Fox (15), 15. Emerson Axsom (16), 16. Geoff Ensign (22), 17. Carson Garrett (4), 18. Tye Mihocko (21), 19. Kayla Roell (24-P), 20. Brian Hayden (20), 21. Brandon Mattox (19), 22. Matt Westfall (13), 23. Aric Gentry (23-P), 24. Thomas Meseraull (8). NT

2024 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Robert Ballou (2), 3. Mitchel Moles (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Carson Garrett (4), 6. Ricky Lewis (3), 7. Daison Pursley (7), 8. Shane Cottle (15), 9. C.J. Leary (14), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (18), 11. Tye Mihocko (10), 12. Jake Swanson (19), 13. Wesley Smith (9), 14. Kyle Cummins (17), 15. Kyle Shipley (13), 16. Chase Stockon (23), 17. Justin Grant (8), 18. Matt Westfall (22), 19. Rylan Gray (24), 20. Chance Crum (16), 21. Jadon Rogers (11), 22. Joey Amantea (20), 23. Harley Burns (21), 24. Briggs Danner (12). NT

2024 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Brady Bacon (2), 3. C.J. Leary (1), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 5. Justin Grant (9), 6. Ricky Lewis (5), 7. Shane Cottle (12), 8. Jake Swanson (3), 9. Kyle Cummins (11), 10. Carson Garrett (21), 11. Chase Stockon (23), 12. Anton Hernandez (24), 13. Daison Pursley (25-P), 14. Mitchel Moles (6), 15. Robert Ballou (8), 16. Tye Mihocko (22), 17. Chance Crum (17), 18. Brent Beauchamp (15), 19. Ivan Glotzbach (18), 20. Nate Schank (19), 21. Zack Pretorius (13), 22. Matt Westfall (26-P), 23. Rylan Gray (10), 24. Geoff Ensign (16), 25. Briggs Danner (14), 26. Joey Amantea (20). NT