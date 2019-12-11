Scelzi Motorsports Hires Veteran Crew Chief Jimmy Carr to Lead Dominic Scelzi’s Final Season on the Road

Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (Dec. 11, 2019) – Dominic Scelzi is making the 2020 season his last hurrah on the road and he’s doing so in big fashion.

Scelzi Motorsports has hired veteran crew chief Jimmy Carr to operate the team, which will compete in California as well as stints throughout the Midwest to the tune of approximately 90 races.

“I’m extremely excited and eager to get rolling,” Scelzi said. “Jimmy has been a friend of ours for a long time. The fact I can work with him is a dream come true. He’s been successful in every venture he’s taken in sprint car racing. He’s done it all from driving to being a crew chief to being a team manager and he’s done it successfully. I have high hopes for us.”

Scelzi has taken on more responsibility at his family business – Scelzi Enterprises – in recent years. His position in the business world requires more time and a priority shift is in the making.

“It’s bittersweet because my heart is with driving a race car,” he said. “I’m not going to give that up. But I realize I need to take a step back with racing just in California. On the other side I have a family business that has been around for more than 40 years and we’re more successful than ever. With me contributing it’s lit a fire under me and has me excited to see how far I can go.”

Scelzi noted the race team will likely kick off the season in late February, running mostly in California until heading to the Midwest in May.

“We’re going to hit every race as we possibly can,” he said. “We’re going to start the third week in February and run until the last week in November. We’ll run wide open as much as we can. We’ll do more races than we’ve run before.”

Scelzi enjoyed a career-best season in 2019 as he picked up eight feature victories, 28 top fives and 35 top 10s in 83 races.

