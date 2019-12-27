Brock Hallett Wins WSS Feature at Murray Bridge

MURRAY BRIDGE, SA (December 27, 2019) — Brock Hallett scored the biggest victory of his career on Friday winning the World Series Sprintcars main event at Murray Bridge Speedway. Kerry Madsen led the first 20 laps while Hallett started in 9th and dropped to 10th on the opening lap before starting to work his way through the field. On Lap 21 Hallett passed Madsen for the lead and pulled away over the final laps to secure the victory. Madsen held on for second while Cory Eliason for the victory. Luke Dillon and Steven Lines rounded out the top five.

World Series Sprintcars

Murray Bridge Speedway

Murray Bridge, SA

Friday December 27, 2019

Heat Race #7:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. W25-Taylor Milling

3. S15-Aidan Hall

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

5. S81-Luke Dillon

6. S13-Brock Hallett

7. W60-Lachlan McHugh

8. Q83-Steven Lines

9. NT21-Chace Karpenko

10. S93-Mike Fox

11. S23-Daniel Smith

Heat Race #8:

1. W14-Jason Pryde

2. S33-Mark Caruso

3. S10-Steven Caruso

4. V55-Brooke Tatnell

5. W26-Cory Eliason

6. W17-James McFadden

7. S24-Ricky Maiolo

8. T62-Tate Frost

9. S16-Joel Heinrich

10. S74-Daniel Pestka

11. NT17-Lenny Cole

Heat Race #9:

1. S20-Glen Sutherland

2. V88-Dave Murcott

3. S2-Craig Vanderstelt

4. W2-Kerry Madsen

5. S97-Matt Egel

6. V40-Rusty Hickman

7. S45-Jake Tranter

8. N89-Braydan Willmington

9. Q54-Randy Morgan

10. S3-Ben Morris

11. S4-Lisa Walker

Heat Race #10:

1. W60-Lachlan McHugh

2. NT21-Chace Karpenko

3. T22-Jock Goodyer

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

5. S10-Steven Caruso

6. Q83-Steven Lines

7. S15-Aidan Hall

8. S81-Luke Dillon

9. N89-Braydan Willmington

10. NT17-Lenny Cole

Heat Race #11:

1. S20-Glen Sutherland

2. S13-Brock Hallett

3. S33-Mark Caruso

4. W17-James McFadden

5. S97-Matt Egel

6. W26-Cory Eliason

7. T62-Tate Frost

8. S24-Ricky Maiolo

9. Q54-Randy Morgan

10. S16-Joel Heinrich

11. S23-Daniel Smith

Heat Race #12:

1. W14-Jason Pryde

2. V55-Brooke Tatnell

3. W25-Taylor Milling

4. W2-Kerry Madsen

5. V40-Rusty Hickman

6. V88-Dave Murcott

7. S2-Craig Vanderstelt

8. S3-Ben Morris

9. S45-Jake Tranter

10. S93-Mike Fox

B-Main:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. S2-Craig Vanderstelt

3. W25-Taylor Milling

4. W60-Lachlan McHugh

5. S20-Glen Sutherland

6. NT21-Chace Karpenko

7. W14-Jason Pryde

8. N89-Braydan Willmington

9. Q54-Randy Morgan

10. S24-Ricky Maiolo

11. S16-Joel Heinrich

12. S3-Ben Morris

13. S93-Mike Fox

14. S23-Daniel Smith

DQ. NT17-Lenny Cole

A-Main:

1. S13-Brock Hallett

2. W2-Kerry Madsen

3. W26-Cory Eliason

4. S81-Luke Dillon

5. Q83-Steven Lines

6. V55-Brooke Tatnell

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

8. W60-Lachlan McHugh

9. T22-Jock Goodyer

10. S15-Aidan Hall

11. T62-Tate Frost

12. W25-Taylor Milling

13. S97-Matt Egel

14. S45-Jake Tranter

15. W17-James McFadden

16. S2-Craig Vanderstelt

17. V40-Rusty Hickman

18. S33-Mark Caruso

19. S10-Steven Caruso

20. V88-Dave Murcott