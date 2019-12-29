The following is a list of open wheel events taking place December 30 – 31, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.Allstar Performance Event List: December 30-31, 2019
December 30, 2019
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek / NSW Sprintcar Title
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
December 31, 2019
Nickol Bay Speedway – Karratha, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars