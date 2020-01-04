Kofoid Wins the Sprintcar Gold Cup at Christchurch

CHRISTCHUCH, NZ (January 4, 2020) — Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won his second consecutive feature during his 2020 trip to New Zealand on Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway during the annual Sprintcar Gold Cup. Kofoid, from Penngrove, California, dominated the program winning both of his heat races and winning by 3.9 seconds over Shaun Ashton and Matt Honewell. Ben Gilmore and Jamie Duff rounded out the top five.
Tom Lumsden won the midget car feature.
Sprintcar Gold Cup
Ruapuna Speedway
Christchuch, NZ
Saturday January 4, 2020
Feature:
1. 1NZ – Buddy Kofoid
2. 73C – Shaun Ashton
3. 64C – Matt Honeywell
4. 84C – Ben Gilmore
5. 19C – Jamie Duff
6. 8T – Jason Scott
7. 32C – Martin Harcourt
8. 28P – Tony Uhlenberg
9. 46E – Paddy North
10. 95C – Ray Baughan
11. 44C – Allan Chapman
12. 23C – Jacob Brownlees
13. 59C – Caleb Baughan
14. 14T – John Sievwright
15. 44T – Daniel Anderson
16. 57N – Connor Rangi