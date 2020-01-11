Australian Sprint Car Open Rained Out

BRISBANE, QLD (January 11, 2020) — The Australian Sprintcar Open featuring the World Series Sprintcars scheduled for Saturday at Archerfield Speedway was postponed due to rain. With heavy rain settling in the Brisbane area the race has been rescheduled for April due to a wake of floods across Brisbane. This is the first time in the 24 year history of the event that rain has postponed the finale.

The weather ended Donny Schatz’s winning streak at a five consecutive wins during his trip to Australia and two during the 2020 calendar year.