Blake Hahn Readying For 2020 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

SAPULPA, Okla. (February 11, 2020) Getting all the pieces together for his seventh season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Blake Hahn will try to carry his 2019 momentum into the new decade and better his points position by one.

“We figured out so much last year with our program that I don’t think I have ever felt more comfortable going into a new season,” commented Hahn. “We came up short of our ultimate goal last year, but the fact that we were there and able to lead at times really showed how far this team has come.”

Returning with the same JR1 Chassis with Rider power under the hood for the 2020 season, Hahn will look at a combined 72 race lineup with several ASCS Regional events mixed in, as well as Midget and select 410cid events.

“Obviously our main focus is the National Tour, but when we are not on the road we’ll run some Regional events and keep building on what we are doing with the Midget program; plus we’re going to start working in some 410cid shows with MOWA and the All-Stars so I’m really excited about that.”

While the equipment combination will be the same, Hahn is pleased to announce OILFIRE Rye Whiskey has extended its partnership with the No. 52 from the Chili Bowl to the entire 2020 racing season.

“OILFIRE stepping up the way they have is huge for this team. They’ve been great to work with the past two years at the Chili Bowl, and we’re looking forward to being able to represent them all over the country with the American Sprint Car Series. Without them, DriveWFX.com, Lucas Oil, CSR Garage, Sage Fruit, Co., and everyone that helps us we couldn’t race.”

With cars going together, the team will start the season at Canyon Speedway Park on February 28 and February 29 in Peoria, Ariz. with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network before heading to California for events at Merced Speedway (March 6), Placerville Speedway (March 7), and Petaluma Speedway (March 8), meaning the first five events on the season are all brand new stops for Hahn.

“For some reason, we tend to roll good at new tracks so I’m hoping that trend continues. Four tracks are ones I’ve always wanted to race, but I have to say the one I’m the most excited for is Placerville.”

The 2020 season is Blake Hahn’s 18th year of racing. Starting in Jr. Sprints at the Tulsa Shootout, Hahn has progressed through the ranks with over 90 victories across Micros, Midgets, and Sprint Cars. For continued updates on Blake Hahn Racing, log onto http://www.blakehahnracing.com.

2020 Season to Date:

Events: 6; Wins -0; Top 5 – 2; Top 10 – 3;

Coming Up:

February 28 – Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, Ariz.) with Lucas Oil ASCS

February 29 – Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, Ariz.) with Lucas Oil ASCS

How To Follow Blake Hahn Online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Blake-Hahn-Racing-139549836107030/?fref=ts

Website: http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Instagram: BHAHN52

The Sponsors:

OILFIRE Rye Whiskey, DriveWFX.com, Lucas Oil Products, CSR Garage, Sage Fruit, Co., Speedway Vending, Semi Crazy Truck Wash, JR1, Triple X Race Co., Engler, Smiley’s Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Southwest, Penske Shocks, Maxwell Industries, Best Graphics, Schoenfeld, Rod End Supply, and EFH.