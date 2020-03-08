Eliason Wins Opening Day Feature at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (March 8, 2020) — Cory Eliason scored the feature victory on opening day for the 2020 season Sunday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway. Eliason from Visalia, California started on the front row and took the lead from fellow front row starter T.J. Stutts on the second lap followed by pulling away from the field after a restart with three laps to go.

This was Eliason’s third victory of the 2020 season, but first in the United States driving for Rudeen Racing.

Brent Marks, Logan Wagner from ninth starting spot and Lance Dewease from 16th starting position, and Anthony Macri rounded out the top five.

Full rundown will be posted later today.