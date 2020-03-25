Selinsgrove Cancels March 29 Due To Continued Health Crisis

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – Due to the continued health concerns and regulations across the state and nation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting current health crisis, Selinsgrove Speedway has cancelled its March Mayhem sprint car and late model program slated for this Sunday, March 29.

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolfe ordered the cessation of spectator sports in the commonwealth last Thursday.

“We certainly want to comply with the guidelines and rules that have been put forward in order to prevent the spread of this virus,” says speedway promoter Mike Heffner.

“And it’s important that we be good stewards of this effort for everyone’s sake but of course we would also like to be racing.”

The speedway is currently evaluating the viability of its racing programs on a week-by-week basis and will get its season started as soon as possible.

Heffner concluded, “We hate to lose races but it’s a long season and we do have options we can look at as the season progresses that will still make 2020 an exciting and busy season at Selinsgrove Speedway.”

The speedway is slated to be in action on Saturday, April 4 with the URC 360 sprints in a Battle of the Groves Tune Up event along with action for limited late models and the A & A Auto Stores Roadrunners, at 6 pm.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.