WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY CANCELS TEST & TUNE PRACTICES

By Mike Swanger

With the Covid 19 virus Ohio and National rules to Stay at Home in effect, plus the grounds at Wayne County Speedway being very wet, Promoters Jason and Kristin Flory have cancelled the test and tune practices for the next two Saturdays, March 28th and April 4th. With the Covid 19 rules to be reviewed again on April 6th, the Florys have scheduled a test and tune on Tuesday, April 7th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Should the weather improve and the track grounds dry up, racers can schedule to rent the track out for a practice with up to 5 or 6 racers going together. The cost is $100 an hour and make an appointment by going to; florywcs@yahoo.com

Opening night is scheduled for Saturday, April 11th featuring the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association/ Pine Tree Towing and Recovery Sprints, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Mini Stocks. Gates will open at 3 pm with hot laps at 6 pm and racing at 7 pm.

Depending on the Covid 19 virus and how the Ohio and National rules to Stay at Home continue or are changed, will also determine when Wayne County Speedway will get their season started. Stay up to date on the tracks latest news at Facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway