Cobra Coaches Dash Series Returns with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – Since 2009, one of the staples of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) is the Cobra Coaches Dash Series point fund. The top ten in dash points totaled throughout the season will share from the point fund at the annual awards banquet.

In most full point ESS events, the drivers that either finish in fifth and sixth (where there’s three heats) or fourth (where there’s four heats) got to a four-lap dash. The dash will be sponsored by a local business where it will award the winner either $125 or $100. Each position is paid, sets up starting positions for the A-Main and also awards points for those finishes.

The points are tallied up throughout the year and then the final point standings are set where the point fund from Cobra Coaches is then handed out. With the unique set up for the dash entries, it also helps spread the wealth to different drivers during the night and year.

Drivers such as Shawn Donath, Parker Evans, Dave Axton and Paul Kinney have collected dash championships over the years since the new format. Also, in banquet tradition, Chuck Hebing has been known to give a snake-skinned gift to the winner.

Hebing, a former ESS champion is the owner of Cobra Coaches. His craftmanship is seen throughout the ESS pit area with haulers and trailers built from his shop. Teams such has Jason Barney, Steve Poirier, Jeff Cook, Alex Vigneault and others travel down the road with the Cobra Coaches logo on their haulers.

Cobra Coaches is located in Ontario, NY, which designs and builds custom motor homes and trailers. Their vehicle creations are specifically designed to meet the customer needs. Cobra has been setting the standard in the US and Canada since 1994. For more information, please visit www.cobracoaches.net

The Lucas Oil ESS sponsorship fold continues to grow as it approaches the 2020 racing season. Colagiovanni, Tanner, Barney, Hebing, VanInwegen, Cook, Preston, Donath, Franek, Holcomb and so many more are ready to showcase some of the best winged sprint car action at a dirt track near you.

The 37th Annual Tour for the Lucas Oil backed Empire Super Sprints will visit New York, Ontario and Quebec, Canada to some of the very best facilities in the Northeast. As tradition continues, it will be excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Instagram: empiresupersprints