LOGAN SEAVEY THE GUEST ON INSIDE THE RIDE FRIDAY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Logan Seavey is one of the top stars on both USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series, and this Friday, April 25, he makes his debut as a guest on FloRacing’s newest show, Inside the Ride with host Rob Klepper.

Watch Inside the Ride starting this Friday at 8am EST on FloRacing!

Klepper engages Seavey in an in-depth interview with Seavey, the 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion who won the title in his first ever try in 2018, becoming just the third driver to win the championship in his Rookie season, joining Danny Caruthers in 1971 and Christopher Bell in 2013.

Seavey is a regular on USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail in 2020 for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, making two starts where he finished 7th and 3rd at Ocala, Fla. in February. He resides 5th in the series points.

Inside the Ride with Seavey will be posted at 8am Eastern this Friday morning on FloRacing and you can re-watch it anytime thereafter on-demand on FloRacing.

The first episode featuring USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget team owner Chad Boat was posted last week and can be watched on-demand now on FloRacing.

For more information regarding Inside the Ride, stay tuned to www.FloRacing.com, USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, USAC’s social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.