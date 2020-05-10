Photo Gallery: Sprint Car Bandits at Monarch Motor Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprint Car Bandits Chase Randall (9), Christian Kinnison (82C), and Caleb Padgett (4X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Caleb Padgett (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Day (2) and Christian Kinnison (82C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) John Ricketts (99B) and Preston Perlmutter (42P) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Crawley (1X) and Joshua Harner (41J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (9), Christian Kinnison (82C), and Caleb Padgett (4X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jake Bubak (74B) and Jett Hays (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Harli White (17W) and Kyle Clark (9$) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Channin Tankersley (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Tankersley Wins Sprint Car Bandits Feature at Monarch Motor Speedway Carney Wins Sprint Car Bandits / NCRA Showdown at Monarch Motor Speedway Droud Wins NCRA Feature at 81 Speedway Photo Gallery: Serena Dalhamer’s International Adventure to New Zealand Clauson Sweeps Duel in Dodge City Monarch Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprint Car Bandits