USAC’S INDIANA SCHEDULE BEGINS JUNE 14 WITH 7 RACES IN 8 NIGHTS

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (May 13, 2020)………Indiana’s USAC schedule will resume with a busy stretch of seven events in an eight-night span beginning June 14, starting with the return of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing and leading into the 16th annual edition of Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

All the USAC events held during June in Indiana will follow state guidelines, limiting seating capacity to 50 percent at all venues.

The Sunday night, June 14 date will take the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. for the 44th visit by the series to the southwestern Indiana quarter-mile dirt track.

Two nights later, on Tuesday, June 16, the popular Indiana Midget Week tour commences with six consecutive nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing. First up is the 3/8-mile of Paragon Speedway, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, which will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 18, the 5/16 Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville is back on the IMW docket for the 11th straight year.

The quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway provides the surface as IMW enters the weekend on Friday, June 19. The three-eighths of a mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

All the Indiana Midget Week events will also feature local sprint car racing as part of the racing festivities.

USAC’S JUNE 2020 NATIONAL SCHEDULE IN INDIANA:

Sun., June 14: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Sprints

Tue., June 16: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – Midgets

Wed., June 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana – Midgets

Thu., June 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – Midgets

Fri., June 19: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – Midgets

Sat., June 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Midgets

Sun., June 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Midgets