Scott Brandt Wins Opening Night Feature at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, WI (May 16, 2020) — After being allowed to open following Wednesday’s ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court Scott Brandt was victorious Friday on opening night of the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series at Cedar Lake Speedway. Brad Peterson and Bryan Roach rounded out the top five.
UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway
New Richmond, WI
Friday May 16, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 93-Brad Peterson
2. 14-Cam Schafer
3. 69S-Jon Lewerer
4. 7-Scott Brandt
5. 2J-John Lowe
6. 7Z-Ryan Johnson
7. 2C-Brad Cunningham
Heat Race #2:
1. 99-Bryan Roach
2. 95-Kevin Bradwell
3. 34-Denny Stordahl
4. 65-DJ Vadnais
5. 4-Brian Trembath
6. 2V-Chris Vogel
7. 0-Ryan Buck
Feature:
1. 7-Scott Brandt
2. 93-Brad Peterson
3. 99-Bryan Roach
4. 34-Denny Stordahl
5. 0-Ryan Buck
6. 95-Kevin Bradwell
7. 3-Ryan Johnson
8. 65-DJ Vadnais
9. 2C-Brad Cunningham
10. 4-Brian Trembath
11. 69S-Jon Lewerer
12. 2J-John Lowe
13. 14-Cam Schafer
14. 2V-Chris Vogel