Scott Brandt Wins Opening Night Feature at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, WI (May 16, 2020) — After being allowed to open following Wednesday’s ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court Scott Brandt was victorious Friday on opening night of the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series at Cedar Lake Speedway. Brad Peterson and Bryan Roach rounded out the top five.

UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, WI

Friday May 16, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 93-Brad Peterson

2. 14-Cam Schafer

3. 69S-Jon Lewerer

4. 7-Scott Brandt

5. 2J-John Lowe

6. 7Z-Ryan Johnson

7. 2C-Brad Cunningham

Heat Race #2:

1. 99-Bryan Roach

2. 95-Kevin Bradwell

3. 34-Denny Stordahl

4. 65-DJ Vadnais

5. 4-Brian Trembath

6. 2V-Chris Vogel

7. 0-Ryan Buck

Feature:

1. 7-Scott Brandt

2. 93-Brad Peterson

3. 99-Bryan Roach

4. 34-Denny Stordahl

5. 0-Ryan Buck

6. 95-Kevin Bradwell

7. 3-Ryan Johnson

8. 65-DJ Vadnais

9. 2C-Brad Cunningham

10. 4-Brian Trembath

11. 69S-Jon Lewerer

12. 2J-John Lowe

13. 14-Cam Schafer

14. 2V-Chris Vogel