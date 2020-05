Allstar Performance Event List: May 22 – 25, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 22 – 25 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 22, 2020

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Monarch Spring Nationals

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – T-Town Midget Showdown

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Super Sprints

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 23, 2020

Alaska Raceway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws

Gravity Park Speedway – Chilton, WI – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – T-Town Midget Showdown

Salina Speedway – Salinda, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Sunday May 24, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Nevada Raceway – Nevada, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Monday May 25, 2020

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex – Markleyburg, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex – Markleyburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars