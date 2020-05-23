Sweet Holds Off Larson to Win at Pevely

By T.J. Buffenbarger

PEVELY, MO (May 22, 2020) — Brad Sweet kicked off the Drydene Double Down Invitational in victory lane after holding off repeated challenges from his brother in law, Kyle Larson, to win the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series main event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The victory backed up Sweet’s win last Friday in Interstate Racing Association action at Jackson Motorplex. The victory was Sweet’s sixth victory of the 2020 calendar year and second with the World of Outlaws.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Sweet. “Kyle is an unbelievable talent. He is my brother in law, but he makes me earn these wins damnit. That was a lot of fun, but I knew (Larson) would be up on the wheel. I gave it all we had and luckily we were able to overcome it.”

Jacob Allen and Shane Stewart started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Allen took the lead on the opening lap with Stewart and Sweet in tow. Behind the lead trio Larson and Logan Schuchart diced for the fourth position. Stewart, Sweet, and Schuchart closed in on Allen in slower traffic as the caution appeared on lap 10 when Terry McCarl slowed going into turn one.

After the restart Sweet was able to get under Allen coming off turn two to take the lead. Two laps later Larson also used the bottom of the track coming off turn two to take second from Allen. On lap 14 Schuchart drove by his teammate Allen for third as Sweet started to extend his lead through slower traffic.

After a red flag for Scotty Thiel getting upside down in turn two Sweet maintained the lead as Schuchart pressured Larson for second. On lap 24 Sweet was held up in slower traffic and gave Larson the opening he needed, setting up Larson to take the lead from Sweet on lap 25 through turns there and four. Sweet, the defending World of Outlaws Series champion, quickly countered and took the lead back through turns one and two.

“There were some different lines developing out there on the racetrack. With (Larson) behind me, I thought the top would be the better spot to be, but he found the middle and bottom down there and I got stuck behind lapped traffic for second,” said Sweet of Larson briefly getting by him. “Just need to do a little better job on my end, the crew gave me a great race car.”

Larson was able to close in on Sweet again but could not setup a pass as Sweet crossed the finish line with Larson, Schuchart, Stewart, and Allen rounding out the top five.

After winning in front of an empty grandstand, Sweet was excited to perform in front of a limited capacity crowd at Pevely.

“It was a lot of fun to see you fans back in the grandstands,” said Sweet. “It’s not a lot of fun celebrating and racing in front of an empty grandstands, so we appreciate you guys coming out. Hopefully, the crowds will just get bigger and bigger.”