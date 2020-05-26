Patriot Sprint Tour Hopes To Resume To Racing In June

By Paul Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) As the first month and a half of the 2020 racing season has been put on pause due to the Covid-19 Pandemic here in the Northeast, Patriot Sprint Tour Management remains confident there will be racing this summer.

Just announced on Land of Legends Social Media Sunday (May 24) afternoon, the Patriot Sprint Tour will be in action at the Ontario County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 17. It will be a $2,000 to win event with a $125 entry fee. The entry fee grants the driver and two crew members. An additional $40 will be charged for any additional crew members until capacity is met.

The entry form must be filled out by June 16 at 5:00 p.m. The form will be posted on the Land of Legends Website and likely the Patriot Sprint Tour website.

This event will be held without fans but will be streamed on Land of Legends TV for $15.

Another race in June that still has pending status is the June 6 Joe Whitcomb Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway. An announcement for that race will be forthcoming this week.

Fans as always should stick to patriotsprinttour.com and PST Social media.

Everyone from the Patriot Sprint Tour Organization wishes all of our teams, families, and fans have remained safe and healthy during this pandemic.