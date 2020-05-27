LET’S GO RACING!

From Kendra Jacobs

Following all state and local guidelines, Knoxville Raceway will host its 2020 Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener on June 6!

Hot laps will begin at 6:45pm, local time. Adult tickets are $15; Teens are $10; Children 12 and under are free.

Open practice sessions will be held on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5. Start time will be announced soon. The grandstands will be open and admission is FREE for spectators. All guests must follow all social distancing guidelines throughout practice nights.

Per state restrictions, Knoxville Raceway will be be operating at 50% capacity in the grandstands. Fans will also have to comply with social distancing at all times while on track property.

Additional sanitizer and hand washing stations have been added under the grandstands and in the infield. Masks are highly recommended for all spectators. Plexi glass dividers have been installed at all points of purchase. High-contact areas will be continuously cleaned throughout race nights.

A full list of protocols and guidelines will be posted at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com later this week. Please contact KendraJ@KnoxvilleRaceway.com.