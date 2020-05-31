Kofoid Wins Second Night of the Turnpike Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (May 30, 2020) — The POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues’ two-day stint at I-44 Riverside Speedway during the seventh annual Turnpike Challenge would take center stage Saturday night as 58 distinct talents would check into the pits in hopes of gaining POWRi glory. In an action-packed slider-filled feature a new name has been added to the all-time win tally as Michael “Buddy” Kofoid would claim the night’s top spot.

The feature action was all over I-44 Riverside Speedway, as front row competitors #3N Jake Neuman and #71K Cannon McIntosh would bring the field of 22 starters to green flags racing as pole-sitter Neuman would gain the early lead. McIntosh would strike early though as a pair of cautions would keep the field bunched and give Cannon all the opportunity he needed, grabbing the lead in a hard-fought battle with Neuman. McIntosh would maintain the lead nearly half the feature as #67 Buddy Kofoid mounted a charge through the pack, stalking the leader for several laps.

With just under ten laps remaining Kofoid would strike on the exit of turn four using a high-to-low maneuver that would gain the lead from inside momentum as the pair crossed by the flag-stand. Kofoid would hang on to the front position picking up the first POWRi National Midget League feature victory of his career. Previous night’s winner of the 7th Annual Turnpike Challenge #19az Logan Seavey would be among the hunt for the victory in the closing laps finishing in the runner-up position as McIntosh would stay close to the top, rounding out the night’s podium. Early leader Jake Neuman and #9 Daison Pursley would put on displays of driving talents swapping positions and lines lap after lap with Pursley gaining the advantage placing in the fourth position as Neuman placed fifth.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

7th Annual Turnpike Challenge

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday May 30, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 89-Chris Windom[3]

2. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

3. 4A-Justin Grant[7]

4. 27-Keith Rauch[5]

5. 4-Robert Dalby[8]

6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]

7. 07-Cade Cowles[4]

8. 2S-Cole Scott[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Tanner Carrick[1]

2. 25S-Frank Flud[2]

3. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

4. 73T-Jake Swanson[6]

5. 20B-Brady Bacon[8]

6. 4C-Gage Robb[7]

7. 28-Ace McCarthy[4]

8. 10J-Ricky Lewis[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[2]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]

4. 67-Buddy Kofoid[7]

5. 73-Dylan Ito[1]

6. 85-Matt Moore[3]

7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]

2. 71X-Presley Truedson[2]

3. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]

4. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]

5. 42-Hank Davis[4]

6. 20G-Noah Gass[5]

7. 27X-Austin Wood[6]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]

2. 3-Jake Nail[3]

3. 95-Chris Andrews[6]

4. 00-Trey Gropp[7]

5. 10-Amber Balcaen[4]

6. 97K-Brenham Crouch[5]

7. DNS: 51-Matt Ward

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]

3. 98-Clinton Boyles[7]

4. 4M-Michelle Decker[2]

5. 8M-Kade Morton[4]

6. 97-Jesse Love[6]

7. DNS: 19-Tanner Thorson

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 82-Andrew Layser[4]

2. 19G-Gage Rucker[2]

3. 71T-Zac Taylor[5]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[6]

5. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[1]

6. 2H-Luke Howard[3]

7. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[7]

Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 32-Trey Marcham[3]

3. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

4. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[7]

6. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]

7. DNS: 55K-Karter Sarff

Qualifier #1 (12 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 15-Emerson Axsom[3]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

4. 20B-Brady Bacon[8]

5. 73T-Jake Swanson[7]

6. 27-Keith Rauch[9]

7. 98-Clinton Boyles[5]

8. 10-Amber Balcaen[10]

9. 71T-Zac Taylor[2]

10. DNS: 25S-Frank Flud

Qualifier #2 (12 Laps)

1. 67-Buddy Kofoid[2]

2. 95-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

4. 3-Jake Nail[3]

5. 82-Andrew Layser[6]

6. 72-Sam Johnson[8]

7. 7M-Chance Morton[7]

8. 91T-Tyler Thomas[9]

9. 8M-Kade Morton[10]

10. 71X-Presley Truedson[1]

Qualifier #3 (12 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[2]

2. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]

4. 5D-Zach Daum[3]

5. 89-Chris Windom[6]

6. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

7. 7-Shannon McQueen[7]

8. 19G-Gage Rucker[1]

9. 4C-Gage Robb[10]

10. 4M-Michelle Decker[9]

Qualifier #4 (12 Laps)

1. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

2. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

3. 32-Trey Marcham[3]

4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

5. 4A-Justin Grant[6]

6. 71-Kaylee Bryson[5]

7. 4-Robert Dalby[7]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

9. 42-Hank Davis[9]

10. 73-Dylan Ito[10]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[2]

2. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

3. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[1]

4. 97-Jesse Love[3]

5. 19-Tanner Thorson[17]

6. 97K-Brenham Crouch[5]

7. 28-Ace McCarthy[13]

8. 85-Matt Moore[7]

9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[11]

10. 27X-Austin Wood[10]

11. 07-Cade Cowles[12]

12. 2H-Luke Howard[8]

13. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[9]

14. 21K-Emilio Hoover[6]

15. 10J-Ricky Lewis[14]

16. 2S-Cole Scott[15]

17. 51-Matt Ward[16]

18. 55K-Karter Sarff[18]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[2]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

4. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

5. 98-Clinton Boyles[5]

6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[7]

7. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]

8. 19-Tanner Thorson[15]

9. 71T-Zac Taylor[9]

10. 19G-Gage Rucker[8]

11. 28-Ace McCarthy[16]

12. 3B-Shelby Bosie[13]

13. 73-Dylan Ito[12]

14. 4C-Gage Robb[10]

15. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[14]

16. 42-Hank Davis[11]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

2. 4-Robert Dalby[6]

3. 3-Jake Nail[1]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

5. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]

6. 10-Amber Balcaen[8]

7. 97K-Brenham Crouch[15]

8. 97-Jesse Love[14]

9. 4M-Michelle Decker[11]

10. 27-Keith Rauch[3]

11. 8M-Kade Morton[9]

12. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]

13. 20G-Noah Gass[13]

14. 71X-Presley Truedson[10]

15. 25S-Frank Flud[12]

16. 85-Matt Moore[16]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Buddy Kofoid[7]

2. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[8]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

6. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

7. 32-Trey Marcham[14]

8. 28-Ace McCarthy[23]

9. 95-Chris Andrews[3]

10. 89-Chris Windom[12]

11. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[18]

12. 4-Robert Dalby[20]

13. 00-Trey Gropp[9]

14. 3-Jake Nail[22]

15. 15-Emerson Axsom[10]

16. 5D-Zach Daum[19]

17. 71-Kaylee Bryson[21]

18. 82-Andrew Layser[11]

19. 20B-Brady Bacon[13]

20. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[17]

21. 7M-Chance Morton[24]

22. 44S-Andrew Felker[15]

23. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]

24. 4A-Justin Grant[16]