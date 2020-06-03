USCS Sprint Speedweeks visits three Alabama and Mississippi tracks

From Pete Walton

The 15th annual USCS Sprint Speedweeks wraps up with three final races when the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars and stars invade North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL on Thursday, June 11th for Round #4.

The winged warriors then compete in Round #5 on Friday, June 12th at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS before closing the 2020 version of the 6-race mini-series out on Saturday, June 13th with the Round#6 finale at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, MS.

There have been three different winners thus far. Mark Smith won the 5/29 Round #1

stop at Old No. 1 Speedway. Dale Howard captured Round #2 at historic Riverside Speedway on 5/30. 2019 USCS Sprint Speedweek Champion, Derek Hagar closed out weekend #1 by winning Round #3 at Lexington 104 Speedway on 5/31.

For more info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call Pete Walton @ USCS.. 7708656097.